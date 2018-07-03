Menu

Grants to rid those washday blues

By Mark Andrews | Nostalgia | Published:

How we used to live: this picture of an old wash house, possibly in the Wellington area, was carried in one of the first issues of the Shropshire Star, in October 1964. It was accompanied by another picture showing the same room after it had been converted into a modern kitchen and bathroom with the help of a home improvement grant.

How we used to live: this picture of an old wash house, possibly in the Wellington area, was carried in one of the first issues of the Shropshire Star, in October 1964. It was accompanied by another picture showing the same room after it had been converted into a modern kitchen and bathroom with the help of a home improvement grant. Local authorities were making grants of up to £155 available to households which needed things like wash basins or a bath, but the Star reported that people were reluctant to take advantage of the offer.

Local authorities were making grants of up to £155 available to households which needed things like wash basins or a bath, but the Star reported that people were reluctant to take advantage of the offer.

