Picture perfect memories of Christmas past

But through it all the magic of Christmas endures down the ages.

Children experience the same thrill from the arrival of Santa as they always did. It is traditionally a time for family, togetherness, giving, and thinking of others. And, of course, eating, drinking, and having fun.

Magic memories of Christmases from the past linger long, and for today's young generation the heavy snow during year's festive period provided a picture perfect scene to give their reminiscences in later life extra sparkle.

We've been dipping into our archives and old readers' photos to conjure up some of the spirit of the Christmases of yesteryear, and some of the more unusual celebrations.