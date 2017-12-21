Menu

Picture perfect memories of Christmas past

By Toby Neal | Nostalgia | Published:

Christmases come and go, fashions change, and people and ways of life change.

This lot know the drill. The Nuway 50th anniversary Christmas party held at the Forest Glen at the foot of The Wrekin in 1975 saw high jinks from Janet Slack, Pam Daker, June Miles, Joan Angel and Dianne Chadwick.

Actor George C. Scott, playing Scrooge, holding Anthony Walters (Tiny Tim) aloft during the filming of A Christmas Carol in Shrewsbury in 1984.

Lights fantastic in The Square, Wellington, in December 1965.

A Christmas party in Wem Town Hall in the 1950s was graced by a visit by Santa himself - aka Jim Grocott in this case. The lady next to him is his daughter Joyce, and with Joyce is Barbara Simmons.

You can tell by the fashions that we're going back a bit - these ladies at Coalbrookdale were having fun at Christmas 70 years ago, in 1947. The photo came from Mrs Mary Jones, nee Welch, who is in the third row first left.

This was an "inside job" involving Santa. Prankster Poddy Podmore, dressed as Father Christmas, climbed on the roof of Shrewsbury prison in December 1977 to deliver presents (fags, etc) to inmates.

Charlie and Jean Wood of Craven Arms are on the steps of 10 Downing Street to present a turkey on behalf of the British Turkey Federation to the Prime Minister of the day Harold Wilson in 1968.

Going for a swim isn't exactly the first thing on everybody's mind at this time of year, but nevertheless underwear and swimsuit firm Silhouette in Shrewsbury held a "Swimwear at Christmas" event in the 1970s.

There was a big cast for the Weston Lullingfields School panto in the 1960s.

He's behind you! Coalport firm Nuway's Christmas party at the Forest Glen in 1976. The turkey - or is it a chicken? - is the production manager Ron Ellis, and the butcher is Tom Cureton, dispatch foreman.

This pair of newborns will celebrate their 60th birthday on Christmas Day, because here they are photographed as Christmas Day babies at the old Oswestry and District Hospital in 1957. On the left is David Dowdy, whose parents lived at the time at Canal Cottage, West Frankton. Alas, we don't know the other baby or the names of the nurses.

Hair we go as Santa is made to look his best for his big night thanks to a visit to a Shrewsbury hairdressers in 1982 where he had the attentions of stylists Shirley Penleton and Michelle Thomas.

Christmas carols from nurses at the Royal Salop Infirmary in the 1960s. The hospital is these days The Parade shopping centre.

We'll drink to that. Friends get together at the Kings Head pub in Hadley at Christmas 1981.

Part of the joy of this time of year is to open your cards, as Bridgnorth's oldest citizen (at the time), Mrs Katherine Jones was doing at Innage House in the town in December 1966. Known as Grannie Jones, she was 100 years and five months.

The Christmas family gather round the Christmas tree in 1966. They lived at Pulley Hall Farm, near Shrewsbury, and Mr Henry Christmas attracted the nickname "Happy" Christmas from post office colleagues.

On the slide... Youngsters having fun on the ice at a frozen pool at Sundorne during a big freeze in December 1961.

All finished, and time to have a cuppa and put your feet up... Postman Les Jones of Madeley relaxes at the end of the Christmas mail rush in 1964, during which Wellington Drill Hall was used as a temporary clearing house for the post.

But through it all the magic of Christmas endures down the ages.

Children experience the same thrill from the arrival of Santa as they always did. It is traditionally a time for family, togetherness, giving, and thinking of others. And, of course, eating, drinking, and having fun.

Magic memories of Christmases from the past linger long, and for today's young generation the heavy snow during year's festive period provided a picture perfect scene to give their reminiscences in later life extra sparkle.

We've been dipping into our archives and old readers' photos to conjure up some of the spirit of the Christmases of yesteryear, and some of the more unusual celebrations.

Nostalgia News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of the county?s history. Lives in Telford and based at the paper?s Ketley headquarters.

