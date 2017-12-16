Street which knew'the walk of shame'

To explain, let us turn to Diana Humphreys of Maesbrook, who loaned us this old postcard.

"It shows Llansantffraid Village Hall which stood where Costcutter and the garage are now situated," she says.

"I used to go to dances there in the middle 1960s - about 1967 and 1968. A dance would be held there one week and at Llanfyllin or Llanymynech the following week.

"They would be packed out - no restriction on numbers in those days, with barely room to move, never mind dance. They were always live bands, before the disco days, and absolutely no alcohol - it was orange squash and even, occasionally, a cup of tea!

"Young men would never dream of dancing in a group so they had to walk across the floor to ask a girl to dance, and then endure the 'walk of shame' if turned down as they returned to their mates crowded in the doorway.

"I can remember the 'T Cups' as one of the bands who played there, but can anyone remember, or have photos of, any of the others?"

The postcard was published by Park of Newtown who were active in Edwardian times, so it perhaps dates from around 1906.

The postcard caption was "Llansaintffraid (sic), Village Hall and C.M. Chapel."

While the village hall in the foreground has disappeared, most other buildings in this view from around 110 years ago have survived, although the road is no longer the country lane that it appears in the picture.

And if you are trying to work out what a "C.M. Chapel" is, a stone on the face of the building reads: "Zion Calvinistic Methodist Chapel, Erected 1861."