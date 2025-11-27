Ioniq 9 an impressive large package

There’s an old saying that good things come in small packages, which is often true. But the same can apply at the other end of the scale. In the case of the Ioniq 9, it isn’t just large – it’s huge, at over five metres long and nearly two metres wide. And yes, it’s very good.

Striking design and road presence

Bristling with technology and LED light arrays, it has serious road presence and delivers excellent performance. This range-topping Calligraphy model is a full seven-seater (or a six-seater in this configuration), it competes with the likes of the Mercedes GLS, BMW X7, Range Rover, and Kia EV9.

The design cleverly combines the boxy shape needed for a practical people-carrier with a swooping bonnet and roofline for better aerodynamics. The active air flap (AAF) contributes to a low drag coefficient of just 0.259 Cd.

There are three trim levels: Premium, Ultimate, and Calligraphy. Prices are not cheap but are competitive for this segment, starting from £64,995. Power and performance levels vary; the top 427PS AWD version – the quickest – can accelerate from 0-62 mph in just over five seconds, which is rapid for such a large vehicle.

Range and powertrain

The claimed EV range is up to 385 miles on a single charge. If accurate, this makes range anxiety a thing of the past – provided you can afford the £78,000-plus price tag for this top model.

Power is impressive, with a 110kWh battery standard across the range. Options include a Long Range RWD with a 160-kW rear motor, a Long Range AWD with an additional 66-kW front motor, and a Performance AWD featuring 157-kW motors on both axles for maximum output.

On the road, this model features a 303 bhp dual electric motor setup that delivers rapid pace and an impressive range for its size. It is a capable motorway cruiser, with that torque being particularly useful for overtaking. The focus is firmly on comfort, delivering a hushed and comfortable ride for all occupants. This is aided by active noise-cancelling technology, acoustic glass, and noise-reducing tyres.

A high-tech, luxurious Interior

It is packed with high-tech equipment, including all the electronic wizardry you would expect at this price. The interior, especially in this model, feels like a cross between a comfortable sitting room and a high-tech office. Light floods in through the full-length panoramic roof and, despite the slightly curving roofline, head and legroom are good even for rearmost passengers.

The centrepiece is the curved central screen, which controls major functions like navigation, smartphone connectivity, and infotainment and an array of apps and driver assistance. It is also the first Hyundai to feature an AI Assistant voice control. Another clever touch is the central console, which can slide up to 190 mm for greater storage flexibility.

Practicality and safety

While it is a luxury vehicle, it is also highly practical, easily transitioning from a premium cruiser to a van-like load carrier. It has 330 litres of boot space with all seats in place, rising to a maximum of 2,494 litres when all the seats are folded. Safety equipment is comprehensive, featuring collision avoidance systems to the front, side, and rear, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot warning, and a host of other features.

It can be charged from 10-80% in just 24 minutes using a 350 kW charger and also offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, with a three-pin socket for powering exterior devices.

Factfile