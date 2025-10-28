Mazda's new electric flagship shines

Mazda has unveiled a sleek, electric succesor to the Mada6, the all-electric Mazda6 e. It is their second EV,, joining smaller, CX-30 EV, launched at the height of the pandemic.

The Mazda6 e is a different animal however, a large, fastback-style vehicle with an impressive range.

Although the car won’t be seen in the UK until well into 2026, the company was keen to give journalists a preview in a left-hand-drive European version.

The full UK specification for range and some controls are still being finalised.

Striking design

It has a striking presence, not unlike the new Deepal L07, which has gone on sale in the UK. That is unsurprising, given the collaboration between Mazda and Chinese manufacturer Changan, who produce the Deepal.

The EV is a natural rear-wheel-drive successor to the Mazda6 and features the next generation of Mazda's ‘Kodo’ design.

Engaging driving dynamic

The previous Mazda6 was known for good driving manners, and this new model proved a worthy successor on a short drive through challenging Shropshire lanes.

It offered sharp handling, limpet-like stability on corners (aided by an electronic rear spoiler), pin-sharp steering, and a firm but comfortable suspension.

Sleek exterior and premium interior

Sleek and aerodynamic, the front includes signature wing lights around the grille that glow and dynamically indicate charging status. The vehicle is equipped with 19-inch aerodynamic wheels with a sporty five-spoke design.

The interior offers a spacious, airy cabin with a panoramic roof, a floating centre console, and premium trim levels named Takumi and Takumi Plus.

Takumi features beige or black artificial leather, while Takumi Plus offers premium tan Nappa leather. The cockpit includes a 14.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.2-inch instrument cluster, and an augmented reality head-up display.

Powertrain and charging

The car will launch with two battery options. The European-spec cars driven featured a 68.8kWh battery with a range of up to 300 miles.

It hits 62mph in 7.6 seconds and can charge from 10-80% in 22 minutes with a 200kW DC charger.

An 80kWh version offers up to 345 miles, reaches 62mph in 7.8 seconds, and charges from 10-80% in 45 minutes.

Practicality and pricing

In practical terms, the hatchback offers a 330-litre boot, which expands with the 60-40 split seats folded, plus a multi-functional 70-litre front trunk, or 'frunk.'

Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director of Mazda Motors UK, said the Mazda6 e is "a real statement of intent for the future."

He added that the chassis has been calibrated for European and UK driving preferences.

Pricing for the UK has not been finalised, but in Europe it starts around €45,000. The UK price could be under £40,000, representing a lot of car for the money.