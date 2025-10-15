Shropshire Star
Omoda - a rapid arrival in the premium segment

By Bill McCarthy
The arrival of Chinese brands continues so rapidly that a brand like Omoda already feels established, despite launching only in the summer of 2024. Now, its new flagship, the all-wheel drive Omoda 9, is challenging the premium market. It arrives as a single, comprehensively equipped model, with all its hi-tech bells and whistles and premium features as standard.

Clearly a high-end offering, it boasts sharp design, is packed with technology, and is powered by what Chery describes as a Super Hybrid System (SHS), delivering blistering pace and a claimed mammoth range of over 700 miles. Priced from £44,990, it comes with a seven-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year battery warranty.

Developed by parent company Chery International, this plug-in hybrid has a claimed electric-only range of 93 miles - impressive for covering most commutes with zero tailpipe emissions and meaning exemption from congestion charges and lower benefit-in-kind taxation.

Striking "Art in Motion" exterior

It looks good, with what the brand describes as an ‘Art in Motion’ design philosophy, with a sleek, SUV silhouette and attractive matte finish paintwork. It features a large signature grille, striking LED light signatures, and pop-out door handles. There are full-width light bars at both ends and standard 20-inch alloy wheels.

Gigh-tech, feature-packed cabin

The high-tech interior is dominated by a single, curved 25-inch display that acts as a dual control screen—one for infotainment and connectivity, the other for real-time driver information. The main screen features a 14-speaker Sony sound system, smartphone connectivity, and navigation. While the graphics are top-notch, the menu system isn’t entirely intuitive, though the three rotary controls for climate and drive selection are easy to use.

The cabin features soft-touch materials, leather-trimmed seats, and brushed metal accents. Both the front and outer rear seats are fully electrically adjustable, with heating and ventilation. The space is light and spacious, aided by a huge electric panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and USB ports for all passengers.

Strong performance and road manners

Power comes from a 1.5-litre, 157 PS petrol engine mated with two electric motors (one on each axle), producing a combined 499 PS and 700 Nm of torque. The driver can select from six settings: Normal, ECO, Sport, Snow, Mud, and Off-Road.

On the road, it hits 60 mph in under five seconds. While very rapid, it’s designed more for comfort, excelling as a motorway cruiser. It can exhibit body roll in corners, but the suspension smooths out most bumps. The hybrid engine is refined and excellent soundproofing keeps wind and road noise to a minimum.

Practicality and safety

As an SUV, it’s practical, with 600 litres of stowage space, expanding to 1,783 litres with the 60/40 split seats folded. There is also a deep central console and generous door bins.

Safety is comprehensive, featuring parking assist, a 360-degree camera, eight airbags, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, a lane support system, and fatigue alerts. It also has rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring, all contributing to a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Verdict: A strong first impression

The Omoda 9 makes a strong first impression with its blistering performance, premium tech-filled cabin, and impressive electric-only range. While its infotainment isn't the most intuitive and its ride favours comfort over sportiness, it looks a quality all-rounder. However, unlike its established rivals, its long-term reliability, durability, and resale value remain unproven. A short test drive reveals an attractive package, but a true verdict on its overall quality will become apparent over time.

Factfile

  • OMODA 9 PHEV

  • Price: £44,990

  • Mechanical: Combined 499 PS via a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and twin electric motors driving all wheels via an automatic transmission

  • Max Speed: 124 mph

  • 0-62 mph: 4.9 seconds

  • Economy: 43.6 miles WLTP (201 miles full state of charge)

  • Insurance Group: TBC

  • CO2 emissions: 38g/km

  • BiK rating: 6%

  • Warranty: Seven years/unlimited miles