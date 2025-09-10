Chery picking the UK SUV market with Tiggo launch

It’s not that long ago that a Chinese car brand in the UK was as rare a rarity

Then, established brands like MG and Volvo were taken over by Chinese manufacturers, and the rush began.

It was a bit like waiting for a bus: nothing, and then they all turn up at once, with the likes of BYD, Great Wall, Omoda, JAECOO, and Xpeng.

A new name on the market

The latest brand, Chery, is a name that will become very familiar in the UK. Forget the puns about the cherry on the cake. The name is actually derived from the English word ‘cheery’ – apparently a mistranslation, but the company says it represents its philosophy of bringing cheer into its family cars.

This is not some start-up manufacturer; it is one of the largest in China and is already making waves in the UK. It owns both the Omoda and JAECOO brands, which are enjoying astonishing success. In fact, the JAECOO was the UK’s best-selling plug-in hybrid in August, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Now, Chery itself has arrived, launching with two models: the Tiggo 7 and the seven-seater Tiggo 8 SUVs, available in petrol and plug-in hybrid forms.

Chery sees the UK as an important and fertile market. The company is committed to building a research and development (R&D) centre here and plans to establish a large number of dealerships.

Chery says it understands the needs of British drivers and that its cars are built with UK roads, lifestyles, and expectations in mind for the years to come.

Model range

The range consists of two well-equipped trim levels: the entry-level Aspire and the high-spec Summit. The Summit adds features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and massaging seats, and a premium Sony audio system.

Both models offer a choice of turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engines or plug-in hybrid systems that combine a 1.5-litre petrol engine with electric motors driving the front wheels.

Pricing starts as follows:Tiggo 7 Petrol: From £24,995; Tiggo 7 Plug-in Hybrid: From £29,995; Tiggo 8 Petrol: From £28,545; Tiggo 8 Plug-in Hybrid: From £33,545

Furthermore, Chery is bolstering confidence with a seven-year warranty and free RAC membership. “Not that you should need it,” a company representative was anxious to point out.

Design and comfort

Both SUVs are stylish, featuring high waistlines, dynamic lines, and eye-catching diamond-pattern grilles. The smaller Tiggo 7 has a sportier profile with dual-L-shaped daytime running lights, while the larger Tiggo 8 boasts a striking design with sharp LED headlamps and a distinctive rear LED light bar.

The interiors are of high quality, with soft-touch finishes on the dashboard and door areas, plus a logical control layout. Chery is keen to emphasise comfort, and the seats are supportive and fully electrically adjustable.

The centrepiece is a 15.6-inch LCD screen that controls infotainment, navigation, and smartphone connectivity. Wireless phone charging is also available, depending on the model.

Performance

On a challenging route through the twisting roads of south Worcestershire and into Herefordshire, the tested Tiggo 7 proved itself a more than competent performer in both petrol and hybrid forms. It demonstrated sharp handling for the type of vehicle and a decent turn of pace.

The plug-in hybrid ‘Super Hybrid’ version offers a substantial electric-only range, with 56 miles claimed and a total nominal range of 745 miles.

Safety and technology

Both models are equipped with advanced safety features, including autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane assist systems, and 360-degree camera systems for comprehensive visibility all around the vehicle.

Verdict

Targeting established brands in the UK, Chery is a major player with plenty still to come. With competitive pricing, long warranties, and a focus on comfort and technology, it is poised to become a significant name on British roads.