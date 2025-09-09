Compact and classy eleectric Mercedes SUV still seats seven

Crafting an aesthetically appealing SUV presents a significant challenge, given the nature of the ‘utility vehicle’ designation.

This category spans sleek on-road models to boxy, space-maximising designs. The EQ blends utility with refined style. Its recent facelift enhances its road presence through elegant styling cues, all underscored by the iconic three-pointed star.

This model is deceptively spacious, offering a seven-seat configuration which is unusual for its class.

The two rearmost seats are best suited to children; accessing them requires negotiating a narrow aperture, and once in place, headroom and knee room are tight, even with the second-row seats fully forward.

But they are adequate for shorter journeys for adults.

This Urban model features AMG Line bodystyling and the front is dominated by a signature grille that features a pattern of mini three-pointed stars, flanked by eye-catching LED light clusters.

In addition, there are integrated roof bars, updated bumpers at the front and rear, redesigned rear light clusters and smart new 20-inch alloy wheel designs.

The interior, for the most part, is pure Mercedes quality, although the odd harsher plastic does creep in, and it has a logical and intuitive layout.

Sporty touches include aluminium pedals with rubber studs, Nappa leather sports seats, a multifunction sports steering wheel and illuminated door sills with EQB logos.

The interior look is familiar with the circular controls and steering column-mounted gearshift to create more space around the central console. But the cabin feels light, airy and comfortable and benefits from selectable 60 ambient lighting choices.

The seats are supportive with good head and legroom for all occupants, except maybe the rearmost pair.

The cabin is dominated by dual 10.25-inch widescreens, part of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system. These control smartphone connectivity, live traffic information, infotainment and navigation.

For safety the "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant saves you from being distracted by the touchscreen.

Practicality is key and as well as the movable, foldable rear seats. The rear seats and the middle row can fold flat to create a large, boot area – from to 675 litres, rising to 1,710 litres of space, depending on seat configuration.

Other clever and useful storage includes a deep centre console with USB ports, large glove compartment and various door bins. Entry and egress from the third row is no easy matter however, requiring the middle row to slide forward to squeeze through

.On the road, the SUV has a claimed range of up to 299 miles on a single charge via the large 70.5kWh battery. It powers an electric motor delivering 190bhp and a hefty 385Nm of torque.

Acceleration is rapid, particularly in Sport mode, if you feel inclined.

But if looking for maximum range, a new MBUX function means heavy energy consumers such as the display, or air conditioning, can be switched off to enhance the range.

In addition, drivers can select ECO, COMFORT, SPORT and INDIVIDUAL drive programmes and four recuperation levels via the steering wheel paddles, which can deliver virtually pedal-free braking. Driver Assistance: The optional packages are now more capable, with active steering aid for lane keeping and a 360-degree camera system that can handle longitudinal parking.

All Mercedes are very safe and the list includes a full suite of airbags, a parking camera, cruise control, lane and braking assist and blind spot detection. Charging from 10-80 per cent with a 100 kWh charger takes 32 minutes.

This cleverly designed SUV blends its practical, seven-seat utility with signature style, advanced electric performance, and the unmistakable luxury of the three-pointed star.

Factfile

Mercedes Benz EQB 250+ Urban Edition

Price: £55,070

Mechanical: 190bhp electric motor and 71.4kWh battery, driving the front wheels via single automatic transmission

Max Speed: 99mph

0-62mph: 8.9 secs

Range: 299 miles (WLTP

)Insurance Group: 43

C02 emissions: 0

Bik rating: 3%

Warranty: 3yrs/60,000 miles, 8yrs/100,000 battery