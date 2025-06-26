Santa Fe takes a step forward in quality

Initially seen as more of a budget choice in the SUV market, Hyundai’s flagship model has transitioned into a full luxury offering.

As the brand continues to grow strongly, the firm clearly has eyes on the upper end of the market. Priced at nearly £47k, rising to almost £55k, expectations are high for this latest fifth-generation model, which boasts premium features and quality. It also looks radically different, something which split opinion with many who saw it.

Primarily a seven-seater, it comes in three specifications: Premium (as driven here in four wheel drive mode), Ultimate, and the range-topping Calligraphy. A high-end six-seat configuration is also available, as seen on this model.

The Santa Fe’s design has evolved into a more boxy shape, yet Hyundai claims it is more aerodynamic. The exterior was optimised to reduce the drag coefficient to just 0.29 (down from 0.33 in the previous generation), though, given the shape, it’s hard to believe at first glance. The model is slightly longer than its predecessor, retaining the same width, while the wheelbase has been extended by a couple of inches.

Yes, it’s a big vehicle with a head-turning presence, whether parked or in traffic. Opinions were divided among onlookers. It features distinctive H-shaped headlamps and tail lights, complemented by a full-width light bar integrated into the grille. The SUV sits on imposing 20-inch alloy wheels, framed by equally large wheel arches. Additional exterior touches include electric-folding door mirrors, privacy glass, a powered tailgate, and integrated roof rails.

Upmarket interior

The interior is quite an experience, stylish and minimalist, with a curved twin display spanning the dashboard. One screen handles infotainment, navigation, and smartphone connectivity, while the other displays real-time driver information. The touchscreen controls both navigation and infotainment, paired with a high-end 10-speaker audio system and DAB radio.

Smartphone connectivity is via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, alongside Bluetooth with voice recognition. The vehicle also supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates for various systems.

Executive features include heated front and rear seats, dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel and 360-degree camera for safety. Convenient USB-C charging points are fitted across all three rows, along with a wireless smartphone charging pad. The front seats are heated and power-adjustable, with lumbar support for the driver.

The flexible seating includes foldable, twistable, and 60:40 split-folding captain's chair-type second-row seats. With all six seats up, boot space is limited, but it expands to a generous 1,945 litres when needed. The rearmost seats are spacious and accessible for children, though older adults, particularly seniors, may find entry trickier.

Paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, the powertrain combines a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering impressive fuel economy, with around 40mpg exceptional for such a large vehicle.

On the road, it starts silently under electric power, with the petrol engine engaging as you accelerate – though it can sound slightly raucous initially. It excels on motorways, offering a comfortable ride and ample torque for confident overtaking.

For its size, the Santa Fe handles surprisingly sharply, though some body lean is inevitable on tighter bends. For challenging conditions or off-road, you can easily engage four-wheel-drive mode on this model.

The Santa Fe comes packed with safety tech, including a full suite of airbags, all wheel drive control, autonomous emergency braking, hill-start and descent control, and lane-keep assist with departure warning.

Verdict

The fifth-generation Santa Fe successfully transitions into the luxury SUV segment with bold styling, a premium interior, and impressive tech. Its hybrid powertrain delivers efficiency, while the spacious, versatile cabin is great for families. Ride comfort and refinement are excellent, though some may find the design polarising. At nearly £55k, it’s pricey, but the quality justifies the cost, making it a thoughtful alternative in the premium market

Factfile