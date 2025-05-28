Latest Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV offers extra spark

Bold, fearless design wrapped in sustainable materials, cutting-edge tech, and performance that goes toe-to-toe with the best.

Those were my thoughts on the original, but the latest Ioniq 5, particularly in its N Line guise, has upped the ante again.

What’s New?

The latest lineup now comprises five variants, including the newer and sportier N Line and N Line S, joining the Advance, Premium, and Ultimate models, with prices starting at £39,900. Key upgrades include two battery options: a 63kWh standard range and an 84kWh long-range. This model is priced in excess of £52k, so no longer bargain basement by any stretch of the imagination. Although the starting price for the Advanced model is competitive.

Design & Styling

The new model has an aggressive, futuristic look, with slim front and rear light clusters featuring added pixelation for dramatic effect. Other exterior updates include, a bigger rear spoiler, and striking 20-inch alloy wheels. The N Line enhancements add gloss-black trim, prominent side skirts, and sportier bumpers for a more dynamic profile.

The dual 12.3-inch screens handle infotainment - navigation, Bluetooth, and rear-view camera - alongside real-time driver data. Below the main screen sits a bank of secondary controls. One of the more unusual innovations is the camera-based digital side mirrors, positioned inside the door rather than externally. They provide a clear, wide-angle view, reducing blind spots and, Hyundai claims, improving aerodynamics. Initially, I found them, while clever, initially counterintuitive, and took some time to adjust. An optional Digital Centre Mirror is also available, offering a wider rear view than a standard mirror.

Inside the Cabin

The airy cabin offers generous head and legroom, with excellent visibility all around. It features a column-mounted gear selector, sport seats with red stitching and alloy pedals to enhance the sporty feel. The flat-bottomed steering wheel stands out with its chunkier grip, red stitching, and N Line branding. Multifunction controls include optional paddle shifters for regeneration and a drive mode selector - Eco, Normal, or Sport - to suit your driving mood.

At £52k and above, this car comes loaded with premium features. These include upgraded heated, ventilated, and memory Alcantara seats, Active Sound Design, head-up display, remote parking assist, a BOSE audio system, a full surround camera, a solar glass windscreen, and much more.

Performance and efficiency

Powered by a 228PS electric motor, acceleration is rapid, hitting 60mph in around 7.5 seconds, delivering instant EV torque - ideal for motorway overtaking. The driving experience is engaging: quick off the mark, agile in corners, yet composed around town. Economy is a claimed 320 miles (WLTP), maybe good in test conditions, but seemed optimistic in real world conditions. Cold-weather efficiency is bolstered by battery heating, pre-conditioning, and a heat pump.

Practicality

The interior feels spacious and well thought-out, with clever storage like the sliding console and multiple cubby holes. Boot space is impressive for the car’s size with 520 litres, expanding to 1,580 litres with the rear seats folded.

Safety features

For the premium price, safety tech is comprehensive. Standard features include a full range of airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, and autonomous emergency braking. You also get lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control, which, in practice, allows for near one-pedal driving.

Verdict

This N Line S builds on the standard model with sharper styling, enhanced tech, and improved driving dynamics. While its 320-mile range wasn’t fully verified in this test, the Ioniq 5 delivers a mix of head-turning design, high-tech features, strong performance, and everyday practicality. This N-Line S is not cheap, but it does look good.

Factfile