Hyundai Kona upgrades make their mark

The Hyundai Kona made its debut in the competitive B-segment in 2017, initially with a range of petrol and diesel engines. The electric followed a year later. The car made a bit of a splash, quickly building a strong reputation for its blend of style, practicality, and driving enjoyment.

Now in its second generation, the Kona takes a significant leap forward, adopting a more radical design that aligns with its larger sibling the Santa Fe, certainly with the interior, while retaining the distinctive character.

Striking design with sporting flair

Apparently named after Hawaii’s western district, the Kona, say Hyundai, embodies a modern, adventurous lifestyle, mirrored in its progressive styling. The latest iteration features slim LED headlights flanking a redesigned grille and an aggressive bumper setup.

This sportier N Line variant adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a wing-shaped front bumper, dual exhaust pipes, and gloss-black side mirrors. An optional two-tone black roof adds a touch of sophistication, while a full-width LED light bar and new rear bumper complete the contemporary look.

Hi-tech driver-focused interior

Inside, the Kona has a well-appointed cabin that blends sporty touches with cutting-edge technology. The N Line’s interior features snug and supportive sports seats, N-branded pedals, and metallic accents, reinforcing its sporty stance.

Dominating the dashboard are a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The inclusion of Digital Key 2 Touch allows drivers to lock, unlock, and start the car using their smartphone, while Over-The-Air (OTA) updates ensure the system stays up to date

Practicality hasn’t been sacrificed for style - with generous head and legroom for a small car, along with a 466-litre boot, which is expandable to 1,143 litres with the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats. Other multiple storage compartments add to practicality

Performance and efficiency

Under the bonnet, lurks a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 100PS and paired with a slick six-speed manual gearbox.

Despite its modest displacement, the engine delivers, or certainly appears to deliver, decent acceleration. The 0-60 mph time of just over 13 seconds seemed quicker, perhaps because of the throaty three pot signature growl when pushed hard..

The N Line’s suspension is tuned for sharper handling, offering composed cornering and good stability on winding roads. While the firmer setup occasionally transmits road imperfections, it enhances driving engagement, making the Kona a fun and agile drive through the precise gearbox. On the motorway, it proves a surprisingly refined cruiser.

You would expect decent fuel economy in this type of car and the Kona delivers well, with the WLTP official figure of 47.9mpg seeming just about right.

Comprehensive safety

There is an extensive safety package, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Assist Control. The upmarket N Line adds Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Monitoring, and Driver Attention Warning, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.

Verdict

The latest Kona builds on its predecessor’s strengths with this driver-focused petrol-powered N Line S variant adding a sporty edge to a well-equipped, and fun-to-drive compact SUV.

Factfile