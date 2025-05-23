Mazda CX-30 upgrade offers more power and efficiency

When you have a winner on your hands, change can be a gamble. As the old adage goes, "If it ain't broke, don’t fix it."

This certainly applies to Mazda’s CX range - a lineup celebrated for striking design and practicality, making these crossover SUVs true head-turners.

.The CX-30 continues to impress as a stylish, fun-to-drive compact SUV that also delivers strong fuel efficiency, and Mazda’s hallmark reliability.

What’s New?

Woorking on the old adage, change has been minimal with concentration under the bonnet.

The previous 2.0-litre e-Skyactiv-G (122PS) has been replaced by a 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv-G unit, now producing 140PS and 238Nm of torque - an 18PS and 25Nm increase.

This new engine benefits from cylinder deactivation and Mazda’s M-Hybrid mild-hybrid system, improving efficiency while, says Mazda, delivering smoother acceleration and reduced vibrations.

The manufacturer says its "right-sizing" philosophy ensures optimal combustion, balancing performance and emissions.

For those seeking even more power, a 186PS Skyactiv-X variant is also available.

While the updated engine is the key feature, the 2025 model retains its sleek Kodo design language, blending, says Mazda, elegance and sportiness.

It does look good, with sharp lines and a sleek, sporty profile.

Aerodynamic touches, like the tapered rear and integrated spoiler, further enhance efficiency. Inside, the cabin remains largely unchanged, but still offers some premium touches.

Exterior features

A stylish SUV, this Exclusive-Line trim includes 18-inch silver alloy wheels, a gloss black front grille, and adaptive LED headlights with signature LED daytime running lights.

In addition, there is privacy glass for rear windows, a powered tailgate, and both front/rear parking sensors with a reversing camera

Inside, the cabin is a comfortable place to be with heated front seats, dual-zone climate control with rear air vents, Qi wireless charging, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift.

Central is a 10.25" screen which controls infotainment via a premium 12-speaker Bose surround sound system, Mazda Connect connectivity for smartphone, Amazon Alex integration and a navigation system with seven years of free European map updates.

Performance:

Acceleration is brisk, if not startling, and hits the 60 mph benchmark in around 9.5 seconds. An entertaining drive it is, but not at the expense of fuel economy with i-stop idle-stop technology and Mazda's M Hybrid mild hybrid system delivering improved efficiency and WLTP economy of an impressive 47.1mpg

The CX-30 has always stood out for its engaging drive, and the 2025 model is no exception. The steering remains precise, the chassis well-balanced, and the suspension finely tuned for comfort and agility. It is a fun car to drive, feeling solid and stable on fast corners, but feeling equally at home on the motorway, where decent torque allows for comfortable overtaking.

Space and practicality

This type of vehicle needs to be practical and comfortable and it offers supportive seats with good adjustability and decent head and legroom. Boot space is decent, if not class-leading, with 422 litres expanding to a maximum of 1,398 litres with the rear seats folded. In addition, there are bins, cupholders and a deep storage area under the centre console.



Safety

The vehicle is safe, offering a full complement of airbags and equipped with Mazda Radar Cruise Control, lane-keep assist with departure warning, and blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert.

OIther features include autonomous emergency braking, driver attention alert, and intelligent speed assist.