Formentor sporty, dynamic and practical

Cupra, the sporty arm of the SEAT brand, which is itself a sporty arm of the VW Group offers a stylish alternative in its various markets, with striking looks, upmarket interiors and practicality in spades. Steadily growing sales figures for the brand are a testament to how it has been received, particularly with younger drivers.

The Formentor has been a success story, the brand’s best seller and the latest, revamped version is even better with upgrades to appearance, equipment and software.

Sleek design

The Formentor cuts a striking figure with its aggressive, low-slung stance, sleek silhouette, and a new shark-nose front end flanked by triangular LED light clusters. At the rear, a full-width LED light bar and twin exhaust pipes reinforce its sporty character, while standard 18-inch alloy wheels complete the dynamic look. It’s a head-turner—a crossover with SUV presence and hatchback versatility.Premium, hi-tech interiorInside there is an upmarket feel with solid build quality, and signature copper and aluminium accents.

The cabin blends sportiness with sophistication, featuring ambient lighting, black sports seats with red stitching, and a heated multifunction steering wheel (though the heating function seemed to have a mind of its own and proved frustratingly inconsistent). Space at the front is generous, with ample head and legroom, creating an airy, comfortable environment.

Even this entry-level model comes well-equipped, centred around a 12.9-inch touchscreen running Cupra’s bespoke CONNECT system. It handles navigation, infotainment, and smartphone connectivity, though the customisable widgets and touch-sensitive sliders for climate and volume can be fiddly on the move.

A configurable Digital Cockpit behind the steering wheel keeps key driving data in clear view, while the DSG gear selector and secondary controls are neatly arranged on the central console.Not cheap at £35,000 for this model, but a host of standard equipment, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, and other driver aids - making it a well-rounded package.Sporty but sensible

On the road

Powered by a 1.5-litre eTSI mild-hybrid engine paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic, the Formentor delivers real punchy performance and impressive efficiency. It’s no fire-breathing hot hatch, but the 0-60mph sprint in nine seconds is more than adequate for daily driving, and real-world fuel economy hovers around 45mpg—close to the official WLTP 45.6mpg..

The engine is refined and responsive at low-to-mid speeds, though it can feel strained when overtaking on the motorway. Most impressive is the handling, with precise, well-weighted steering and an electronic locking differential providing excellent cornering stability, making it a joy on twisty roads. However, the firm suspension, while great for body control, can feel harsh over rough surfaces, sending jolts through the cabin. On smooth tarmac however, it is a comfortable ride.

Practicality & safety

With 450 litres of boot space (expandable via folding rear seats), the Formentor is as practical as it is stylish. Safety tech is comprehensive, including:Predictive adaptive cruise controlForward collision warning with automatic brakingDriver alert systemLane-keeping assistA full suite of airbags

The Cupra Formentor isn’t cheap, but it offers a clever blend of head-turning design, sporty dynamics, and practility. Its engaging drive, strong economy, and premium feel explain why it’s resonating with younger buyers.

Factfile