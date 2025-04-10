A3 still a premium diesel option

In the huge range of premium cars in the Audi stable, the A3 perhaps stands out as the most aspirational, perhaps more so than the A1, and seen by many as a big step up to a premium brand.

It is not hard to see why. It’s been around for a few years and the latest version of his compact sportback, offers the iconic four-ring badging, premium quality, practicality and excellent fuel economy. Oh and the premium price

Both the sportback and saloon have been refreshed recently with upgraded lighting, and an enhanced cabin with new infotainment and driver assistance technologies.

While the drive to electrification goes on, even at a slightly slower pace, the firm still has faith in its diesel products, with this model powered by a clean and greener two litre diesel engine.

While EVs are due to be the only show in town from 2035, a diesel could last 20 years or more, so still offers a sound alternative.

The latest A3 wears a more aggressive face, featuring a bold honeycomb grille flanked by trapezoidal LED headlights. The iconic Audi rings sit flush with the grille, while a revised bumper and optional 20-inch alloys add extra presence. A refreshed colour palette gives buyers more choice, but it’s the overall stance - sporty yet refined - that makes the A3 stand out in a crowded segment.

The Audi interior has always been one of the best around, particularly this S line version and the latest cockpit is packed with high-end fixtures and fittings, soft touch finish and upgraded technology.

There are high-end materials and new fabrics with aluminium interior elements and door sills with aluminium inserts at the front, illuminated, with ‘S’ logo.

The now familiar virtual cockpit features a central MMI touchscreen for infotainment, and a digital cockpit display to deliver real time driver information.

An onboard Audi app store also allows accept to third-party apps via the MMI touch display. A standout feature is 'Functions on Demand', allowing owners to purchase additional features post-delivery. The interior space is generous, providing good legroom, though rear seats are slightly cramped, but boot space is more than adequate for daily needs, with 380 litres available, expanding to 1,200 with the red seats folded.

Lively pace, decent economy

On the road, the diesel engine is a bit of a firecracker. Not new but still feeling fresh, lively and refined.

The 150PS two litre unit powers the car to 60mph in just eight seconds. Lively enough for most, while the seven-speed DSG transmission effortlessly slips through the gears.

Being diesel, the extra torque means mid-range acceleration is good, particularly helpful on motorways when overtaking. That extra grunt also allows for better towing capability.

Best of all, economy is excellent with a claimed 53.3mpg, a figure easily matched, despite a lot of motorway driving, combined with more sedate stuff around town.

Surefire handling, great safety

The upgraded and slightly stiffer suspension on this model delivers an agile and surefooted performance, dismissing sharp bends with ease with the pin sharp steering keeping the car firmly in the direction you point it.

Grip is huge, limpet like when needed. It really is an excellent drive. Safety features a comprehensive with parking assist, a full range of airbags, and features like adaptive cruise control, distraction and fatigue warning, hill-hold assist and lane departure warning with emergency assist.

Diesel still an option

The A3 Sportback blends style, tech, and driving enjoyment in a practical package. While rear space is snug, its upmarket cabin, frugal yet livelydiesel, and sharp dynamics make it a tempting choice for that first premium motor. So its not cheap, with this model the thick end of 40 grand.

For those not ready to go electric, this diesel A3 remains a smart, long-term option.

Factfile