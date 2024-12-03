UK Drive: Mini’s Aceman is here to complete this brand’s line-up

What is it?

Mini has now completed its three-car line-up





But being a blend of the two means that the Aceman could provide a ‘goldilocks’ arrangement for EV buyers who need more space than a Cooper but without the overly large proportions of the Countryman. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

What’s new?

The Aceman is stiffly sprung for daily driving





In terms of dimensions, it brings relatively modest increases over the standard Cooper. The two share the same platform, in fact, but this car measures some 22cm longer and 2cm wider. However, it still isn’t very large and rests at the more compact end of the crossover spectrum.

What’s under the bonnet?

Alloys come as standard on all versions





Then, you’ve got the SE version which brings a larger battery – now 49.2kWh in capacity – and a more powerful motor which churns out 215bhp for a 0-60mph time of just under seven seconds. Range, meanwhile, stands at a claimed 252 miles. Mini says that because the Aceman’s 70kW maximum charging speed – or 90kW in the SE – you should be able to manage a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 29 and 31 minutes respectively.

What’s it like to drive?

There are two battery options available with the Aceman





Where the Aceman falters is in ride quality. It’s a stiffly sprung car, that’s for sure, and when coupled with the car’s weight, it makes for a slightly fidgety experience. Even on the motorway, the Aceman bobs and weaves with alarming frequency, making it more tiring to drive than you’d expect. During our cold-weather drive, we managed a disappointing 174 miles on a single charge – some way off the claimed figure.

How does it look?

The rear lights have a distinctive look





As you’d expect from Mini there’s a wealth of customisation options available to you as a way of making it as personal as you’d like.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is made to a high standard





Practicality-wise the Aceman draws a pleasant line between smaller and larger Mini models. You’ve got a 300-litre boot – expandable to 1,005 litres with the rear seats down – and that’s some way more than the 210 and 800 respective litres from the regular Cooper – and shy of the 450 and 1,390 litres, respectively, that you’d get from the Countryman. It’s a good blend of the two in terms of practicality as a result.

What’s the spec like?

The large central screen incorporates loads of functions





It does mean that entry-level cars get more than enough equipment and we’d only be tempted to upgrade to the larger-battery SE version which unlocks that longer range but does increase the price to £36,300. With a larger battery and in Sport trim, came in at a rather punchy £42,900, at which point the larger and more practical Countryman might start to be a tempting option.

Verdict

The Aceman slots in perfectly within the Mini range. The good news is that its got the same level of top-notch tech that you’ll find elsewhere in the line-up and, providing you don’t go too crazy with the options, isn’t badly priced either.

We’d argue that this Sport trim car is simply too firm to be comfortable on a day-to-day basis, but in all other areas the Aceman impresses. Plus, if it’s not quite right for you, then Mini’s now-completed range offers up two strong alternatives.