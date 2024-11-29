First Drive: Skoda’s Superb Sleeper shows the Czech brand taking itself less seriously

What is it?

The red brake calipers give some indication that this isn’t a ‘normal’ Superb





But why? From the outside at least, this Superb looks just like any other example of the previous-generation estate car. However, lurking underneath are some serious upgrades which could make this car a nightmare for supercars and hot hatches the country over. We’ve been testing it out.

What’s new?

The Superb remains a core model in Skoda’s range





Despite its mechanical changes, the Skoda Superb Sleeper is just as practical inside as the ‘regular’ car, It’s all trimmed in luxurious Laurin & Klement trim, which brings all kinds of features including heated seats, an updated Canton sound system and tri-zone climate control that ensures everyone inside the cabin is as comfortable as can be.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 2.0-litre engine has been impressively overhauled





As before, the power is sent to all four wheels via a DSG automatic gearbox, but RE Performance hasn’t stopped with the engine. The suspension has been overhauled with a new coilover setup introduced for a sportier, more composed ride when you’re cornering more quickly. To help bring things to a stop more effectively you’ll find upgraded AP Racing brakes with six-piston calipers on each corner. It’s an extensive re-working, that’s for sure.

What’s it like to drive?

The Superb corners.. superbly





But once you gain some momentum it all starts to make sense. The 2.0-litre engine feels untethered and almost absurdly powerful with mid-range performance that will give even the sharpest of supercars a bit of a scare. Coupled with that stiffer suspension it’s a breeze to drive more quickly. The only downside is the DSG gearbox which, given all that extra power, now feels a little out of its depth. It struggles to change gear in a deft enough fashion and, on occasions, couldn’t kick down quick enough for our liking. However, the rest of the package is remarkably well-resolved while the soundtrack which accompanies it all is very pleasant indeed.

How does it look?

On country roads the Superb feels unstoppable





The drop in ride height over a standard Superb does suggest that not all is quite as it seems, but the rest of the car is beautifully understated – despite the fact that it produces more power than many a high-end performance car.

What’s it like inside?

The brown leather interior gives the Sleeper an old-school feel





Plus, the previous-generation Superb’s cabin was a joyful place to be anyway. There’s space aplenty for all those aboard and, because it’s an estate, you’ve got acres of boot room available. In fact, even without the extra performance the Sleeper reminds you of just how accomplished this generation of Superb was anyway.

What’s the spec like?





Used Skoda Superbs with the 276bhp four-cylinder 2.0-litre petrol are few and far between, but during our research, we did find a handful that fit the bill. Though most had high mileage, you could pick one up for around £12,000, representing quite a value-orientated way of getting into the car that underpins the Sleeper. You’d have to factor in quite a bit in order to make all of the mechanical upgrades, however.

Verdict

The Skoda Superb Sleeper isn’t just a standard-bearer for the previous-generation car, but also a representation of this usually straight-laced brand having a little bit of fun. Sure, as a one-off it isn’t going to change sales figures drastically nor give other brands a fright, but it’s a prime example of a brand going a little off-course and creating something worth celebrating.

The only sad part is that more of these Sleepers haven’t been made. Surely there’s space for a new one, Skoda?