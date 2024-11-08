First Drive: Caterham’s Seven 620S delivers a thrilling driving experience

What is it?

With Caterham’s traditionally focused approach to lightweight methods and some serious firepower under the bonnet, the 620S could be a genuine alternative to a high-powered sports bike. But what is it for and what’s it like to drive? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Switch to the R and those leather seats are switched out for carbon-fibre bucket versions, while the suspension is upgraded to a more circuit-ready setup. A big change between the two is the gearbox; the S features a five-speed manual, whereas the R gains an extra cog for its six-speed setup.

What’s under the bonnet?

They are performance figures that would put many a high-end supercar to shame. However, they do also mean that the 620S needs to be treated with a little extra respect as even though you’ve got all of this performance to tap into, there are very few safety nets to help you out should it all get out of shape.

What’s it like to drive?

But that’s not really the ideal driving scenario for the 620S. No, extra speed is what this Caterham wants and when delivered, the 620S brings a truly involving driving experience. It’s that inherent lightness which shapes the feedback you get from behind the wheel, ensuring that every corner can be taken with real verve. Naturally, the engine delivers whenever you need it to and, providing you’re smooth with your gearchanges, it’s not hard to get the 620S up to speed in a flash.

How does it look?

The Seven is designed to offer an unfiltered driving experience and much of its exterior styling reflects this. It’s not built for comfort – that’s for sure – but if you’re after for a car which looks quick even when parked, the 620S could be right for you.

What’s it like inside?

This ‘S’ model is a better choice if you’re looking to use your Seven year-round, too. That’s because it gets a full windscreen as standard alongside a hood and sidescreens, whereas they are options on the more hardcore ‘R’. They’re transformative when the weather is bad, though the best Caterham experience is when the roof is off.

What’s the spec like?

Interestingly, adding the ‘S’ pack brings no additional cost, whereas you’ll need to pay an additional £8,000 for the ‘R’. If you’re planning on using your 620 on the circuit then naturally the more focused additions will make the ‘R’ a better option, but if you’re a more road-going driver then the ‘S’ will bring more than enough features.

Verdict

The Caterham Seven 620S certainly won’t be for everyone. It’s quite exposed to the elements, is a challenge to drive at slower speeds and hasn’t got a lot of room for your things. It’s not an everyday car – but then it was never designed to be.

However, for drivers after that true feeling of connection to the machine they’re driving, the 620S will feel like home. It’s a mad, slightly unhinged car, but it’s all the better for it.