First drive: The Ford Capri returns as an electric SUV

What is it?

The Capri use to be a two-door coupe. (Ford)

It feels odd in a modern era that you can buy a brand-new Ford Capri. However, it’s not arriving as quite the same model as the classic wedge-shaped muscle car that first arrived in the early 1970s.

However, this new model has ditched the two-door coupe market entirely and instead headed down the electric SUV route with the Skoda Enyaq Coupe and Cupra Tavascan set in its sights.

Although that might upset a lot of the Blue Oval enthusiasts – to others it simply won’t matter. What we want to know is – is it any good?

What’s new?

The Capri shares the same Volkswagen MEB Platform as in the Explorer. (Ford)

Underneath its skin, you’ll find the same underpinnings as on the larger Ford Explorer which sits on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform and even uses batteries from the German giant as well.

It means the Capri is the same car underneath as some of its main rivals, the Skoda Enyaq Coupe, Audi Q6 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.5.

However, if you take a closer look at the car, you’ll notice some borrowed parts from its larger brother – the Explorer. Both cars share the same bonnet, doors and front wings, but the rest of the car is a bespoke design.

What’s under the bonnet?

There is a 77kWh or 79kWh battery pack on offer from launch. (Ford)

There will be a choice of three different battery packs from launch. The standard range will be launched next year and comes equipped with a 52kWh unit with power being sent to the rear via a single motor. Ford hasn’t revealed an exact electric range but it’s expected to be around 250 miles, but the electric motor on board produces 168bhp.

Then there’s the option of either an extended range 77kWh battery version with a single motor and a 79kWh unit with all-wheel-drive.

The former comes with an electric motor that produces 282bhp and 545Nm of torque. Ford claims this version can do up to 390 miles between charge-ups. It has a charging speed of up to 135kW – taking the car from 20 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes.

The latter has a slightly smaller range of up to 348 miles but power increases to 335bhp and 679Nm of torque. Meanwhile this version can also charge at a speed of 185kW – taking the car from a 10 to 80 per cent top up in 26 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

It’s always very challenging for a car manufacturer to make a high-riding SUV that also is engaging and composed. The Capri won’t feel as special or dynamic as the model from yesteryear, but if you forget the legacy behind its name and look at it from a completely different perspective, the Capri isn’t bad at all.

To drive, the car corners well with not too much body roll and the steering doesn’t have too much artificial assistance. It’s also very quiet and refined at speeds, plus the drivetrain is smooth and has decent performance. We’re testing both the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models and the former has a superb turning circle – due to the lack of motors on the front axle, but the latter has more power and extra grip when cornering hard.

However, the brake pedal does feel spongy and doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, and the thick A-pillars and narrow back window restricts visibility both when reversing and driving forward.

How does it look?

The Capri looks from some angles like a Polestar 2. (Ford)

Compared to the Capri of the 60s, 70s and 80s this new car couldn’t be any more different. From some angles, you could mistake it for a Polestar 2 and while some might see that as a bad thing, the Swedish EV isn’t exactly an ugly car.

This new Ford features blacked-out A-pillars and a kick-up rear window and quarter light. Meanwhile, at the front, the headlights include quad LED daytime running lights and engraved model-specific lettering on the front bumper.

At the rear, there is more of a coupe saloon look with a booted tailgate and lack of rear windscreen wiper. Plus, the lower bumper is finished off in gloss black and here the model-specific lettering continues. Overall, the new Capri will be one of those cars that divides opinion when it comes to looks.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is almost identical to the Explorer. (Ford)

It’s no surprise that when you take a first glance at the interior of the Capri, you’ll find it vastly similar to the Explorer. That means it features the same 14.6-inch portrait touchscreen which also adjusts to reveal a nifty storage compartment, and there is what Ford calls the ‘Mega Box’ which is a 17-litre storage area under the centre armrest. Furthermore, there is a cut-out tucked under the centre console, as well. The standard Soundbar mounted on top of the dash is a nice touch.

But, take a closer look and like its sibling, you’ll find Volkswagen Group buttons on the steering wheel as well as on the doors. They’re fiddly to use on the move. Plus, the interior quality isn’t the best with a lot of hard plastics and the door cards feature a light grey material which looks like it will age badly and stain relatively easily.

Space in the back is relatively impressive for a car with a rather swooping roofline. Leg room and knee room are excellent. However, sit up straight and average-sized adults will hit their heads on the roof of the tailgate.

Open the boot and you’ll be greeted with 572 litres of space, plus there is underfloor storage. Fold the back seats down – which lie flat, and it transforms into 1,510 litres. That means the Capri is on par with its rivals Skoda and Volkswagen and has a much more usable room than a Polestar 2 and Peugeot e-3008.

What’s the spec like?

All cars come with a Soundbar located on the dashboard. (Ford)

The UK will be getting just two different flavours of Capri – Select and Premium.

The range kicks off at £42,075 for the base model, but the equipment is generous, to say the least with all cars coming with keyless entry and start, a 14.6-inch infotainment screen, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors and a seven-speaker sound system including a Soundbar.

We’re driving the Premium at £46,175 and its specification is enhanced through the fitment of 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, LED ambient lighting, a powered tailgate and a 10-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system. This makes it better value for money than some of its rivals such as the Skoda Enyaq Coupe.

Verdict

The people who are going to buy the Ford Capri will have no connection to the old classic coupe. It’s only the die-hard Ford fans that will show any kind of concern as to whether this car should be labelled with the iconic name.

Despite that, if you take into account its decent equipment levels and pleasant driving dynamics then the Capri is a more than acceptable choice. But, with its cheap-feeling interior, fiddly buttons and its closeness to the Explorer, we can’t help but think it’s just another electric SUV that doesn’t really have any USP.