UK Drive: The MG3 is one of Britain’s cheapest hybrids on sale

What is it?

(MG)

Superminis may not be as profitable or in demand as SUVs nowadays, but they still represent a sizable chunk of the market. Now that hybrids are becoming increasingly popular, the Chinese firm MG has given us a new MG3 supermini, and this time, it’s a hybrid only.

The old car was released in 2013, and now, over a decade later, the 3 is taking the small car sector very seriously and is now priced as the cheapest new hybrid car on sale. But is it any good? We’ve been driving it to find out.

What’s new?

(MG)

Chinese brands are flooding the UK’s new car market, but MG has been the one brand that has pedigree and heritage behind its badge. Since the firm was bought out and re-branded in 2011 with the MG6, it has been given a new lease of life through its SUVs, an estate and even the newly released Cyberster sports car.

Just taking a glance at the new MG3, from every angle this second-generation car is different to its predecessor. It has a new body and interior and it sits on an entirely new chassis. The firm also offers the MG3 with the latest Pilot safety features and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come fitted as standard.

The drivetrain is also new and promises to be cheaper to run, cleaner, and greener than the model that it replaces.

What’s under the bonnet?

(MG)

There is only one powertrain when it comes to speccing an MG3 which is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces a total power output of 192bhp and 250Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration and performance, it can do 0-60mph in 7.8 seconds and the car will go to a top speed of 106mph.

There is only one transmission on offer and that is a three-speed automatic which does sound a little bit old-fashioned in this day and age of dual-clutch and torque converters.

What’s it like to drive?

(MG)

The old MG3 was quite a coarse and cheap-feeling car, however, this new model has turned things up a bit. To drive, the car feels surprisingly good fun with a nice steering feel and brisk acceleration. The ride is more than adequate enough with only the really big imperfections irritating the car, and the hybrid system does an excellent job of transitioning between electric and petrol modes — with the electric motor working most of the time.

In terms of refinement, the car is noisy out on the open road with not a lot of sound insulation and on the motorway, there is a lot of road and wind noise. The visibility isn’t great either due to the shallow rear window, thick C-pillars and upright rear head restraints. What’s more, getting comfortable behind the wheel is trickier for smaller drivers due to the lack of reach adjustment in the steering wheel and the seats don’t offer that much lumbar support.

Other small irks are the fact that the air-conditioning controls are difficult to operate on the move due to them being buried in the infotainment screen and not having any physical shortcut buttons.

How does it look?

(MG)

The old car tried too hard to look funky and a bit like a toned-down Mini. However, this new model could easily identify as any other supermini whether that be a Hyundai i20 or Volkswagen Polo. Our test car has the Battersea blue paintwork which does lift the exterior design somewhat, and there is a nice array of curves and creases in the bodywork to give the car a little bit more style.

All versions come with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and the top model comes with rear privacy glass. Overall, the MG3 is not a bad-looking small car, although not the most dynamic or most exciting either.

What’s it like inside?

(MG)

The interior of the MG is never going to win any prizes for being the most plush feeling or desirable, however, compared to the old car, it’s light years ahead.

All cars come with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen which features sat-nav, Bluetooth and DAB digital radio. There is also a seven-inch digital driver’s display too, which is clear and easy to read.

However, the materials used throughout feel very hard and brittle. A lot of cost-cutting can be found throughout, too, in areas such as the limited damping on the glovebox opening and grab handles.

In terms of space, there are a couple of cup holders and average-sized door bins and there are seat pockets on the back of the front seats. Space in the back is good with occupants receiving decent head and leg room and there is a USB port, too.

Boot space stands at 293 litres with the seats in place and 983 litres with the rear bench folded forward — which puts it on par with its rivals but bigger than the likes of the Suzuki Swift. However, one major irritation is there is no 60:40 split folding function and instead, to cut costs, the MG3 comes with a single bench seat which limits its versatility.

What’s the spec like?

(MG)

A simple and affordable car needs to come with an easy-to-understand specification strategy and luckily the MG 3 does that just so. In fact, there are only two trim levels to choose from, SE and Trophy.

The MG 3 is currently one of the cheapest new hybrid cars on sale, and thankfully there is no shortage of standard kit.

The basic SE comes in at £18,495 and features 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

We’re driving the top-spec Trophy which is an extra £2,000 at £20,495 and it boasts a 360-degree camera, rear privacy glass, heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Verdict

The MG3 will attract a lot of new customers to the brand due to its affordable prices and high equipment levels.

If you disregard its cheap-feeling interior, lack of sound insulation and a single bench rear seat, it really isn’t a bad attempt from MG at making an affordable and engaging hybrid supermini. Sure, the Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Polo are better all-rounders, but this small Chinese hatchback should be taken seriously. Plus, it also comes with a seven-year or 100,000 miles warranty which could clinch the deal for a lot of buyers.