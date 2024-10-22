First Drive: Audi reboots sensible A4 into svelte A5 – but has it worked?

What is it?

A full-width lightbar features at the rear

>

This is the new Audi A5 saloon. No, that’s not a typo, and nor is this a replacement for the old Audi A5 that came in coupe, convertible and five-door Sportback guises.

This new car effectively replaces the A4 – a model that, up to now, has formed part of Audi’s line-up since 1994. And while it’s called a saloon, this new A5 is actually a hatchback, just like the old A5 Sportback. Confused? I don’t blame you.

What’s new?

The hatcback makes boot access easy

>

Like many carmakers, Audi is having a rather tough job of fitting a range of EVs into its existing petrol and diesel model line-up. It originally plumped with the ‘e-tron’ name, but as it launches more and more cars powered by electricity, there’s a fear the naming strategy will get a bit overwhelming. So, Audi has decided to overhaul the way it has traditionally named cars.

Ever since the mid-90s, Audi’s models have been named in size order. But now, with the launch of this new A5, the number that follows the ‘A’ designates whether it’s powered by a traditional engine or by electricity. All ‘odd’ numbers will be petrol and diesel, while the ‘evens’ will be EVs. Since Audi still wants to build an A4-sized model powered by petrol and diesel engines, meet the new A5 ‘saloon’ with a practical hatchback tailgate. An A5 Avant (to replace, you guessed it, the A4 Avant) estate is offered. Also, in time, there will be a pure-electric A4 e-tron to spark this conversation all over again – but let’s leave that for another day.

What’s under the bonnet?

The A5 gets a practical hatchback design

>

It’s all pretty conventional, actually. The A5 gets a range of new engines and for now, there’s a 2.0-litre petrol that comes in 148bhp and 201bhp flavours, and a 2.0-litre diesel with 201bhp. The diesel is the only one that comes with a choice of front-wheel drive or Audi’s famous quattro four-wheel drive, and all engines get a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The engines are also all mild-hybrids and get a small 48-volt system to reduce fuel consumption and boost performance, and can actually run at low speeds in electric mode – that’s pretty unusual for a mild-hybrid. There’s also a new sporty S5 model fitted with a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which we’ve reviewed separately.

What’s it like to drive?

A new platform underpins the A5

>

You’d never call the old Audi A4 a fun car to drive – secure and predictable, yes, but not thrilling. The new A5 sits on a brand new platform, which has primarily been introduced to offer more efficiency and work hand in hand with those mild-hybrid engines. The new underpinnings – called ‘PPC’, or Premium Platform Combustion – have also been designed to offer a few more smiles behind the wheel, though, and for the most part, Audi’s hard work has paid off. The A5 feels keener to turn into corners than its predecessor and the steering is light while also delivering acceptable levels of feedback.

The 2.0-litre petrol in 148bhp form feels particularly sharp and agile compared to the diesel, but the derv has the petrol licked in terms of performance and also refinement. The entry-level petrol seems a bit too breathless to make quick and easy progress along a country road but, around town, its tendency to switch off and glide around on electric power is very welcome. Overall, the A5 delivers a very good balance between just enough driver involvement while also feeling calm and serene, however, a BMW 3 Series is still the class champ for ride and handling despite its advancing years.

How does it look?

Contrast black elements are found across the car

>

The razor-sharp creases of the old A4 have made way for a more curvaceous look, with the A5 following the design of Audi’s latest SUVs such as the electric Q6 e-tron. Audi’s trademark grille is more stretched than ever before, while slim LED headlights come as standard.

Not only is the A5 more curvy than the A4 but there’s also a nod to the outgoing A5 Sportback with the sloping roofline, while the rear has an Audi e-tron GT-like chunkiness around the arches, and an LED light strip completes the rear design. It’s a smart makeover that, in traditional German car style, looks better in higher S line and Edition 1 trim levels.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is similar to that of the new Q6

>

Again, much like the outside, the slightly austere and straight-lined interior of the old A4 has been replaced by a more rounded affair. The dashboard design is a near carbon copy of the new Q6 e-tron’s so it’s dominated by two screens (you can even option a third screen for the passenger if you really want to), has plenty of ambient lighting, and very few buttons. Luckily, the infotainment screen is easy to operate on the move, and ChatGPT makes voice commands just that little bit easier, but the old A4’s high-quality feel isn’t present in the A5. It’s good rather than impressively plush like its predecessor was.

Space up front is adequate and it’s easy to get a comfortable driving position, but that sloping roofline really does cut down headroom in the back. The A5 Avant adds a smidge more headroom thanks to its longer roof line but not much, while boot space is just average by class standards – that goes for both the saloon and estate.

What’s the spec like?

Rear seat legroom is decent enough

>

There are no surprises when it comes to spec as the A5 follows the same Sport, S line and Edition 1 trim structure as most Audis do. Sport kicks off the range at £41,950 (Audi charges a £1,900 premium for the Avant) and is well equipped, featuring 18-inch alloys, LED front and rear lights, ‘dynamic’ rear indicators, three-zone climate control, a 14.5-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, an 11.9-inch display for the dials, wireless phone charging, 360-degree parking camera, and adaptive cruise control.

S line, from £44,100, adds sportier bodystyling, 20mm lower sports suspension and ‘S’ embossed sports seat, while top-drawer Edition 1, from £49,100, gets features such as larger 20-inch wheels, matrix LED headlights with customisable designs, a black styling pack, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen sitting in front of the passenger.

Verdict

It’s been over 25 years since Opal Fruits became Starburst and it was a name change that still gets Brits hot under the collar. Audi’s Opal Fruits moment will likely be more of a success, though, as the A5 carries on the A4’s mantle of being the best all-rounder in the compact executive car class.

It has a desirable image, strong refinement and a high-tech feel, and although it won’t trouble a BMW 3 Series for outright excitement behind the wheel, the A5 has a more contemporary feeling. The range of new, more efficient and smoother engines will no doubt impress company car drivers, too.