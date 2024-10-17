Revised Nissan Juke looks the part

This year's latest facelift sees quite a few changes with revised exterior and interior and a raft of technological changes. it also sees the introduction of this N-Sport grade with the return of a striking yellow livery first seen on the original model, which simply grabs attention. It certainly did whenever parked up.

There is a choice of either a one litre, petrol only DIG-T or 1.5 litre hybrid engine on this model.

The N-Sport range topper will set you back more than £30k, but it does come packed with standard equipment with plenty of cutting edge goodies and safety measures thrown in.

Included on this model are intelligent key and unlock system, heat pack, auto dimming mirror, auto air conditions and rear view camera.

It certainly cannot missed, the yellow offset with a black roof and black wheels, door mirrors, wheel arch inserts, grille and door pillars.

It certainly looks the part with distinctive wedge shape signature circular headlamps, deep mesh grille sitting below slim daytime running lights.

In the cabin, soft touch materials combine with stronger plastics, but it does offers a comfortable place to be.

If features leather seats with new quilting and headrest finished with distinctive yellow piping and leather steering wheel and shift knob. The yellow theme continues with

Driver info comes via a12.3 full colour TFT screen combimeter, and 12.3” infotainment touch screen display which controls a powerful 10-speaker Bose sound system, and NissanConnect navigation with TomTom Traffic. All versions have a wireless charging pad which can accommodate a smartphone as large as an iPhone 12 Pro Max. In addition, there are both USB-A and USB-C sockets for use by front occupants

The button for regenerative e-Pedal is in the centre console while the button to activate 100 per cent EV mode is between two of the central air-vents. The e-Pedal when activated, allows gradual deceleration without utilising the footbrake and the same time putting charge back into the battery.

This model featured a three-cylinder 1.5 litre 141bhp hybrid combination. It's quick enough, completing the 0-60mph time in under 10 seconds, and has plenty of urge when the hybrid combination is working together at higher speeds. For a small car, the overall consumption is slightly less than the official figure of 58.8mpg proving nearer 55 on my test run. Not to be churlish, that’s still pretty economical – and I could have been more gentle with the accelerator pedal

The system will automatically maximise EV usage, but switching to EV only mode can be used when the driver does not want the engine running and will force electric-only operation.

A small car, the hybrid technology means that boot space has been reduced to accommodate the battery, with 354 litres, a slight reduction of 68 litres compared to the petrol version, but with rear seats folded, load space remains best in class with 1237 litres.

The safety features include Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Recognition, Intelligent Speed Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Intervention.

Blind Spot Intervention is a premiere on a Nissan model. It warns drivers when there is a vehicle hidden from view alongside them, and guides the JUKE back into the lane to prevent a collision.

