UK Drive: Can some subtle tweaks make the Hyundai Tucson even better?

What is it?

The crossover segment is positively booming right now and Hyundai’s Tucson is one of the best-selling examples in the UK.

Underneath its skin, you’ll find the chassis and underpinning from the Kia Sportage, but the Hyundai comes with a much bolder exterior design.

Back in the day, the Tucson was an outdated and archaic feeling SUV that changed its name to the iX35 in 2010. But, in 2015, the name returned and has shown that the South Korean firm can make some of the best family cars on the market.

What’s new?

You’ll have to have a degree in design because hardly anything has changed with the exterior of this facelifted car aside from a slightly different front grille, new alloy wheel designs, redesigned front and rear bumpers as well as a new rear skid plate – but the rest has stayed the same.

It’s on the interior where the changes have been made with a new dashboard design, steering wheel and dual 12.3-inch screen.

There is also a new two-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid variant that offers buyers even more choice in the Tucson range, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

There’s no shortage of choice when it comes to buying a Hyundai Tucson because you can get it with petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

We’re driving the two-wheel-drive hybrid that comes with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor that gives out a total power output of 212bhp and 264Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph is dispatched in eight seconds and the car goes on to a top speed of 116mph.

You can also get a four-wheel-drive model with this engine, and all electrified versions come with an automatic gearbox as standard. However, there is a manual option in the petrol models as well.

What’s it like to drive?

The Tucson is the sister car to the best-selling Kia Sportage and that’s not a bad recipe because to drive, this Hyundai is superb.

Considering it’s a large car, it goes around corners well with a lot of grip and input through the steering. There isn’t much in the way of body lean and the car feels very composed and stable everywhere it goes.

The ride is smooth and comfortable and does a great job of ironing out those larger imperfections and the cabin is well insulated from outside noise. Our test car is the hybrid version and although we’re seeing over 50mpg, it’s not quite the 56mpg the manufacturer claims – but still impressive for a car of this size. It’s also easy to see out of thanks to the large windows and it’s aided even further with a wide range of cameras to help you with parking.

What lets the Tucson down is its engine. When you put your foot down it sounds fairly strangled and unpleasant to the ear, which is a shame, because its overall refinement is excellent.

How does it look?

It’s always a subjective matter, but the looks of this current generation of Tucson may not be to everyone’s taste due to the extensive level of lines and curves which could be too much for some.

The angular door creases and large plastic wheel arch trims give the car a bold look, and the new front grille is very striking with the integrated LED daytime running lights. At the back, the Hyundai logo is integrated into the rear window and the rear taillights run the full width of the boot lid, as well as the side chrome tops of the window frames run all the way to the back of the C-pillars as well.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is a lovely place to sit, with lots of soft-touch materials while our test car’s glass panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with light. The infotainment screen is slick and easy to navigate, plus all the controls have a nice damping effect to them, giving a real sense of quality.

In terms of storage, there is a shelf on the dashboard which is lined with rubber to stop items rolling about, and there is a large centre storage bin under the armrest, as well as deep door pockets and cup holders as well. Plus, the gear selector on automatic versions is located on the steering column allowing for more space in the centre console.

In the back, there is plenty of space for smaller adults and children, however, headroom would be better without the panoramic glass roof, but it’s not terrible, to say the least. Our test car had plenty of features to keep occupants happy including a centre armrest with cupholders and even sun blinds, too.

Sadly our hybrid test car falls short of the standard car’s 620 litres boot and drops to 616 litres, but fold the rear seats down and that extends to 1,651 litres – and there are two large handles to help push them down from the luggage area too.

What’s the spec like?

The range kicks off at £35,590 for the entry-level model and all cars come with rear privacy glass, a rear-view camera, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and dual-zone climate control.

In terms of specification, there is plenty of choice for the buyer with Advance, Premium, N Line, N Line S and Ultimate grades there to pick between.

We’re driving the top-of-the-line Ultimate model which comes in at £40,640 and boasts a whole load of features including a powered tailgate, head-up display, LED matrix headlights and ventilated front seats.

Verdict

This facelift has improved the Tucson to take it to the very top of the SUV segment. Minor exterior and mechanical enhancements have stepped up the game with this very likeable and easy-to-live-with Hyundai.

The engines are efficient, it’s good to drive and there is plenty of standard equipment to keep any buyer happy. Plus, with the firm’s five-year or 100,000-mile warranty, the Tucson comes with reassurance and peace of mind, too.