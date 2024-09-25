First Drive: BMW’s new 1 Series arrives with design tweaks and more tech-focused cabin

What is it?

A relatively firm ride is a negative of sharper handling



It’s hard to emphasise just how important the 1 Series has been for BMW. Not only has it provided a gateway into the brand but it has also morphed into a platform for this company’s designs and acted as a way of bringing some of its very latest technology into the mainstream. Now, there’s a new one and while things may have been stripped-back, it still aims to be just as successful as the car it replaces.

While you could argue that this is more of a facelift than a brand-new model, BMW is insistent that it is very much a new-generation 1 Series – and we’ve been driving it to see what has changed.

What’s new?

The new design is bound to get people talking



Now into its fourth generation, this new 1 Series aims to deliver a sharper, more focused driving experience while bringing better efficiency than before. It’s also equipped with BMW’s latest in-car technology – including a brand-new operating software – that we’ve seen applied to other cars within the range.

But at the heart of the 1 Series, you still need this rather ‘everyday’ hatchback to deliver the premium experience that you’d expect from a BMW but with the standard practicality associated with a traditional hatchback. With all manner of crossovers and compact SUVs challenging the 1 Series, its work is more cut out than ever – that’s for sure.

What’s under the bonnet?

Just two engine options are available on the new 1 Series



BMW has taken the scissors to the list of engines available with the 1 Series and reduced it to just two. You can get the car we’re testing today – the 120 – and the range-topping M135, which will be the best choice for those looking to travel a little quicker. You might notice that both cars have lost the ‘i’ lettering after their respective names and that’s due to BMW’s use of the term on its electric vehicles – it’ll be reserved for EVs alone, from now on.

However, the 120 uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and from that you’ll get 168bhp and 280Nm of torque, which is enough to get this car from 0-60mph in 7.6 seconds and onwards to 140mph. With mild-hybrid technology coming as standard to assist the petrol engine, BMW claims that you could get up to 53.2mpg combined with CO2 emissions standing at between 121 and 135g/km CO2 depending on wheel size.

What’s it like to drive?

The front-end design of the 1 Series has changed significantly



The 1 Series has always focused on driver engagement – beyond that offered by rival hatchbacks – and in many ways that is still present here. The handling is sweet enough and even on this ‘regular’ 1 Series the 1.5-litre engine provides a decent amount of performance as and when you need it, with the seven-speed automatic gearbox shifting pleasantly through the gears. The body and chassis are stiffer than before and it shows, with the 1 Series exhibiting very little lean through the bends.

But the ride on our M Sport-specification car is simply too firm for everyday driving and, when coupled with reasonably large alloy wheels, makes this into a car which doesn’t feel all that happy when driven around town. As a result, we’d be leaning away from specifications with larger wheels and firmer suspension to help preserve a more day-to-day ride quality.

How does it look?

The ‘i’ lettering has been lost



BMW has certainly finessed the look of the 1 Series from the outside and it’s bound to get people talking. Certainly, the previous-generation switched things up completely compared with the car that replaced it, while its move from rear- to front-wheel-drive was just as controversial. So it seems that this new car brings in a distinctive new look to help establish itself in the market just as keenly.

It’s a slightly larger car than before – measuring 42mm longer and 1.8mm wider than before – but with its lower-looking front end, the 1 Series is a little more dynamic to look at than before. Plus, you can get all manner of M Performance parts – some subtle, some not-so – if you’d like to personalise your car further.

What’s it like inside?

The interior gets BMW’s latest technology



Straight off the bat, the material quality in the 1 Series feels top-notch. Those sitting up front get plenty of pleasant-feeling finishes to interact with and while the 1 Series is now made with entirely Vegan-friendly materials – which sadly often means ‘plastic’ – it’s all quite warm and well-made inside the cabin. The steering wheel controls are easy to use and the main display has some handy shortcuts to operate closer to the driver.

But in terms of boot space, the 1 Series has taken a serious kicking for this latest version. In fact, the fitment of the 48-volt mild-hybrid system has seen luggage capacity tumble to 300 litres from 380, a serious knock-back in terms of overall practicality. That puts it well behind rivals such as the Audi A3 and Mercedes A-Class and puts a significant dent in how usable this car will be day-to-day. Oddly enough if you switch to the faster M135 – which does without mild-hybrid assistance – you get the full 380 litres of boot space that you would’ve got in the older car. So to get the most practical model you need to get the most expensive and least efficient one – which seems like an odd move.

What’s the spec like?

The boot has suffered a drop in space due to the mild-hybrid system



The new 1 Series will kick off from £31,065, which is about on the right side of things for this area of the market. One of the big new inclusions is the widescreen infotainment display which is powered by BMW’s latest Operating System 9 software. Relayed through the 10.25-inch main display and the 10.7-inch control readout ahead of the driver, it’s packed with functions and features, enabling all sorts of controls. For example, you can even download games to play while you’re stationary, or channel into a variety of streaming services.

Heated seats come as standard across the board, too, while a range of safety functions such as front collision warning, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition all come from the off to help bolster the value-for-money aspect of the 1 Series.

Verdict

The 1 Series feels like it has taken a few steps forward in many areas and a step back in others. For one, it still feels dynamic and the cabin does feel well made and pleasantly specified for the money. The 1.5-litre engine is also punchy enough without forsaking overall efficiency.

But it’s such a shame that the added eco-friendliness of this powertrain has come at the expense of overall practicality, which is one of the key reasons why most buyers look to get a hatchback in the first place. Make no mistake this is still a very solid entry point to the BMW range, but one which doesn’t feel quite as usable as before.