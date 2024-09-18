Easy as ABC for new BYD Dolphin

Well, you should make that as simple as ABC and D with the launch of two new trim levels.

The Active and Boost compact hatch models join the Comfort and Design specs (ABCD, geddit?), but come with a smaller battery.

Dolphin James Arbuckle James Arbuckle

All are smart with excellent standard equipment, are spacious and offer decent range.

All are well specified and there are also a couple of innovative features like the tablet-style info screen that can swivel to landscape or portrait, depending on your preference. A bit like you mobile phone.

Prices start from £26,195 for the Active and £27,165 for the Boost which have a 44.9kWh battery as opposed to the 60.4 kWh output of the existing models Comfort and Dynamic models.

The range for the Dolphin Active on a full charge is 211 miles with the Boost, which has a more powerful motor capable of up to 193 miles. It can also power normal AC equipment via its Vehicle to Load (VtoL) technology

In the Active version, the battery is paired with a 95PS motor and can be charged using AC power up to 7kW or by DC power up to 65kW. The Boost version features a 176PS motor and can be charged using an 11kW AC (3-phase) charger or by DC power up to 65kW.

On both models a 100 kW DC charger can top up the battery from 30 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes.

It’s a decent size, accommodating five and features heated and powered vegan leather sports seats. The rear seats provide ample legroom, and when split increase boot space from 345-litres to 1,310 litres.

The vehicle also includes over 20 practical storage spaces.

Another premium touch is the panoramic camera provides the driver with 360-degree visibility for safe vehicle manoeuvring.

On the road, both are quick, as electric cars are, although the Boost offers a bit more grunt. The Active feeling hits 60mph in a shade over 12 seconds, the Boost a little quicker.

All Dolphin models feature a comprehensive list of safety kit.

They are good value for money and boast about being the fastest growing brand in the UK. Well that depends on your starting point. But they do have plenty to offer.

The Chinese are serious players in the EV market with BYD, MG and now Ora. The traditional brands need to keep on top of their game to compete.