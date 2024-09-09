These are some of the most efficient petrol and diesel cars on sale today

While much of the motoring industry is focused on electric vehicles, for some people a traditional petrol or diesel car still makes a lot of sense. There’s no need to compromise on efficiency if that’s the case for you, either, as there are plenty of fuel-sipping petrol and diesel cars currently on sale.

Here, we’re going to take a look through some of the most efficient petrol and diesel models about – excluding ‘regular’ hybrid and plug-in hybrid models – to see which one could best fit the job for you.

Mazda2

The Mazda2 is ideal for those shopping for reliability. (Mazda)

>

Mazda has always put great emphasis on making its petrol engines as efficient as can be and nowhere is that more evident than in the 2. One of the smallest cars in the firm’s range, the Mazda2 is all about plain-and-simple motoring. It’s got a nicely made interior with lots of good materials and there’s more space insied than you might think.

Plus, regular version of the Mazda2 come with a claimed efficiency figure of 58.9mpg, making it a remarkably efficient way of getting around.

Seat Ibiza

The Ibiza is grown-up to drive and sits in a low insurance group. (Seat)

>

The Seat Ibiza has always been a hit among drivers after some low-cost motoring and even in this latest-generation car that ethos has been carried through. In fact, you could see up to 54.3mpg combined, meaning that this new Ibiza really lives up to that frugal approach set by its predecessors.

A low insurance group will appeal to just-passed drivers, too, while the Ibiza’s range of fiexible, small-capacity engines are remarkably punchy when the roads do open up.

Dacia Sandero

The Dacia Sandero is the cheapest new car on sale with a price tag of £13,795 for the entry-level Essential model.

>

The new generation Sandero has just arrived, ushering in a new look for the famously low-cost car. Inside, it does have more features than ever, yet Dacia hasn’t take its eye off the budget-busting price that made the Sandero such a hit in the first place.

With a compact petrol engine the Sandero should return up to 53.3mpg combined. Want an alternative? Dacia still offers its quirky bi-fuel Sandero – which uses both petrol and LPG – for up to 52.3mpg and gives an impressive range when both fuel tanks are topped up.

Skoda Octavia

(Skoda)

>

Diesel may be falling out of favour with buyers, but for long-distance drivers who need range and efficiency it’s still a solid choice. Take the latest Skoda Octavia. It’s comfortable, refined and well-made inside with comfortable seats that can help to take the backache out of those long trips.

When equipped with a diesel engine, the Octavia can return some truly exceptional consumption figures, too. Skoda claims up to 64.2mpg, in fact, and on a longer run we’ve seen this figure go slightly higher.

Peugeot 308

(Peugeot)

>

Peugeot’s styling has headed in a dramatic new direction and it’s clear to see this revolution in the new 308. It’s a car made in the mould of a classic French hatchback, but with its eye-catching ‘lion claw’ headlights and varied range of exterior colours, it’s anything but traditional.

You can still get the new 308 with a diesel engine, too, and if you’re after this model then you could find yourself driving a car that can achieve up to 59.6mpg – so trips to the petrol station should be few and far between.

Volkswagen Golf

The latest version is available now and is priced at £27,035. (Volkswagen)

>

The Golf has always been a good all-rounder and the latest generation adds some clever tech and a sharp exterior design into the mix, too. Like others here, you can still get it with a diesel engine, too, which could return up to 63.5mpg – or even better on a long run.

However, if you’d rather a petrol-powered Golf then there are still options – the 1.5-litre Golf can still return a very respectable 51.2mpg. This will prove to be a better option for urban drivers who aren’t travelling on the motorway that often – where diesels are at their most efficient.

Toyota Aygo X

The Aygo X is one of the newest city cars to arrive. (Toyota)

>

The larger-than-life Aygo X is a big car trapped inside a small car. With its chunky cladding and slightly raised ride height, it’s a more adventure-inspired take on the usual city car setup and, as a result, it’s got a real character to it.

But with its small-capacity petrol engine it’s also very efficient. In fact, you could get up to 58.8mpg combined, while overall running costs will be low thanks to a good reliability track-record and a low insurance group.