UK Drive: Toyota has decided to bring its latest Prius to the UK

What is it?

(Toyota)

Today, the Prius is seen as the Uber taxi driver’s car of choice as it offers excellent fuel economy and low emissions while Toyota’s renowned hybrid drivetrain makes it endlessly dependable.

Launched in 1997 and here on our shores for the first time in 2000, the Toyota was the first of a petrol-electric breed that would revolutionise passenger vehicles to how we see them today.

Love it or loathe it, the Prius has been a global success for the firm, with over five million units sold worldwide. Now, this new fifth-generation car aims to be better looking and more efficient than ever before. Let’s find out if it’s any good.

What’s new?

(Toyota)

Initially, the UK was not going to receive this latest model, however, 18 months after it went on sale around the globe, Toyota decided that was a mistake and chose to offer it to us British buyers as well.

For the first time, you can only get the Prius as a plug-in hybrid, and while that may not be for everyone, it should be a firm favourite with company car drivers thanks to its lower emissions.

It uses the marque’s second-generation TNGA-C platform which helps improve on its stability and rigidity making the car more composed and better to drive.

There is also a new exterior design and the car uses the latest version of Toyota’s Safety Sense Three technology.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Toyota)

There is only one powertrain and that is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit that comes mated with a 13.6kWh battery pack that gives a claimed 53 miles on electric power alone.

In terms of power, it produces a total of 220bhp and 208Nm of torque. Acceleration has improved over the outgoing car, taking 6.6 seconds compared to 10.7 seconds to get from 0-60mph and the top speed is 109mph. The CO2 emissions have also dropped to just 12g/km of CO2 and Toyota claims an MPG figure of around 470 to 560mpg when driving on electric power.

What’s it like to drive?

Recent Toyotas have been great to drive and the new Prius is no exception here. Behind the wheel, the power from the hybrid system is responsive and picks up well. The handling is neat and precise and the steering has good feedback, too. But, the skinny 195 profile tyres fitted on our test car did struggle for grip from time to time. We’re driving the cheaper Design model which sits on 17-inch wheels making the ride smooth and not too fussy over potholes and bumps. We also managed to hop into a car with larger 19-inch wheels and yet the ride still felt composed and comfortable.

What lets the Prius down is the gearbox. All versions come with an e-CVT transmission which artificially alters the revs under acceleration to make the driving experience quieter and more comfortable. But, put your foot down and the engine screams into life which transforms the cabin from being very quiet and relaxing to fairly loud and unrefined. Another issue is rear visibility, which is poor, to say the least as the sloping roofline and thick C-pillars create very large blind spots. What’s also annoying is that there isn’t a rear windscreen wiper making manoeuvrability even trickier in wet conditions.

How does it look?

(Toyota)

‘Striking’ is the word that springs to mind, and in a good way. Previous generations of the Prius have looked a little geeky and bulbous. However, this new model really has a sleek presence and looks really sporty from every angle.

The front end features C-shaped front headlights that curve from the bottom of the bonnet to the front grille, while the side profile features a sharp design curve on the lower part of the car and there are hidden rear door handles to give it a more coupe-esque look. Meanwhile, at the back, the sloping roofline improves airflow and really sets off its bold design.

What’s it like inside?

(Toyota)

The latest Prius adopts some of its interior design cues from the larger bZ4X SUV, meaning you get the same cool-looking aeroplane-styled instrument display. The dashboard design itself is attractive to the eye and it’s nice that Toyota still gives you physical buttons for the climate control. Storage is also good with lots of cupholders and a decent cubby hole under the centre armrest – plus there is a secret compartment hidden under the wireless smartphone charger, too.

However, the quality of the materials isn’t reflected in the price tag, with lots of plastics hard to the touch and this makes the whole cabin feel a little cheap in places. Step in the back and taller passengers will find that the sloping roofline eats into headspace, but knee and legroom are good, though. Boot space is also on the smaller side, standing at only 284 litres – which is almost 75 litres smaller than in its predecessor, it’s also shallow and not particularly deep either. A Kia Niro is more practical for passengers and boot space.

What’s the spec like?

(Toyota)

British buyers have it easy when choosing their Prius as there are only two trim levels.

We are driving the entry-level Design which starts at £37,315 and comes fairly well equipped. It includes a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen with navigation, 17-inch wheels, keyless entry and push-button start.

The flagship Excel is yours for £39,955 and boasts features such as a digital rear-view mirror, heated and ventilated seats, a powered tailgate and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Verdict

We’re pleased that Toyota has decided to bring the Prius to the UK. As a nation that has loved the previous generations, this new model will certainly be just as popular.

The added benefit of its good looks and excellent fuel efficiency levels thanks to its standard plug-in hybrid powertrain makes this new model even more affordable to run. It’s a pity that its shallow boot space and cramped rear seats don’t make the Prius as commodious as some of its rivals, but there’s no getting away from the fact that its famous nameplate will still attract new and existing customers to the Toyota brand.