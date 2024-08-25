Ingenious Mazda looks like a winner

The RX-30 is a good example of that adapability and ingenuity. A plug-in hybrid vehicle in reverse, if you like. Unlike traditional PHEVs the wheels are driven exclusively by a 17.8 kWh battery with a rotary engine acting as a generator, so the car is always being powered by electricity. The rotary engine found fame in the firm's RX-7 and RX-8.

Uniquely the 830cc ensures that the battery is always charged and the combination delivers 170ps and economy from 37 to a nominal 282mpg depending on drive mode and an electric only range of 53 miles.

The lightweight aluminium motor combination, together with a 50-litre petrol tank allows for a range of 400 miles, while delivering a miserly 21g/km CO2 emissions.

Based on the MX-30 EV, there are three driving modes: Normal, EV and Charge. Normal mode delivers electric drive as long as there’s enough battery charge.

Turn EV mode on when you want to stay in electric drive for as long as possible and this ensures the vehicle uses electric until the battery is completely drained, but should extra power be needed, the rotary engine will kick in. Charge mode can be used to preserve battery for situations such as when entering congestion charge zones.

Drivers have the option of setting the amount of battery charge they want to reserve in increments of 10 per cent. The generator will activate when the battery charge drops below the specified reserve level. There are three trim levels in the UK: Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line and Makoto. All versions feature a rotor badge on the front wings and an e-Skyactiv R-EV badge on the tailgate.

The entry level includes black door mirrors and grille, LED daytime running lights, cruise control, navigation, head-up display, an eight-speaker sound system and reversing camera.

The range-topper adds front wiper de-icer and a power and tilt sunroof, while inside a heated steering wheel and 12-speaker Bose surround sound and a 360-degree view monitor. In common with SUVs it is also practical and features freestyle doors previously seen on the RX-8.

The front doors open forward, while the rear doors open backwards, to offer what is supposed to be easier access both in and out of the vehicle, but I found it slightly awkward. Also, frustratingly, the rear door cannot be opened before the front doors.

The interior has a premium, but sustainable feel, with cork-lined centre console trays and inner side door handles which also incorporate fibres from recycled plastic bottle. This is a nod to Mazda’s history as a cork manufacturer.

Otherwise it has a more familiar look with information screens, the multi-function steering wheel, central screen which controls the infotainment, navigation and connectivity and operated by a rotary controller on the central console. On the road, it is an engaging drive. On a challenging and twisting road the car felt agile and sure-footed through bends.

Acceleration is brisk from the 170PS combination, racing away from a standing start to 60 mph in nine seconds and on to a top speed of 86mph. Not lightning quick, but when would you want to drive in excess of 86mph?Paddles behind the steering wheel, normally used for gear changes, increase or decrease the level of energy regeneration.

As an SUV it is practical with good boot space of 366 litres, which, with the rear seats folded increases to 1,171 litres. All Mazda are safe and the MX-30 is no exception with a raft of active and passive kit which earns it a Euro N-cap five star safety rating.

Prices start at £31,250 rising to £36,000. The R-EV is compatible with AC charging as well as rapid DC charging and can be connected to Type 2 and CCS charging systems which is unusual amongst conventional plug-in hybrid rivals.

Using a 36kW charger the battery can be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 25 minutes, with a three-phase 11kW AC charger the battery can be refilled in approximately 50 minutes, while a single-phase 7.2kW charger will take around 1 hour and 30 minutes.

