Suzuki a bargain with a premium touch

The all-new model will appeal to a loyal customer base, with the usual Suzuki cast iron reliability, which partly explains the high residuals, always important if changing a car regularly.

The manual front-wheel drive Motion model, tested here, starts at £18,699, while the Ultimate model is priced at £19,799, still below £20k.

The Swift Motion with CVT has been forecast to hold a strong residual value of 52 per cent, while the manual transmission version is just three per cent behind at 49 per cent or £8,975 retained value over the same ownership period.

Significant figures, to an already highly competitive price tag. In addition, there is a seven year warranty offer, once the car reaches the end of its standard warranty and is then booked in for its next scheduled service at a Suzuki dealership.

This warranty stays in place until the next service and is then renewed again up to a maximum vehicle age of seven years or 100,000 miles.

Peace of mind on top of owning what is a smart and stylish hatchback that also delivers a fun drive and economy hovering around the 60mpg mark from the 1.2 litre, 82PS three-cylinder engine with mild hybrid technology.

The Ultimate model offers automatic transmission as an optional extra, and also features Suzuki’s four-wheel drive ALLGRIP option.

While still retaining its recognizable Swift appearance, the exterior has been updated with enhanced blacked-out pillars, creating a floating roof look,a piano-black front grille and L-shaped signature lamps.

The redesigned LED headlamps and 16-inch alloys complete the exterior look. The rear features an integrated rear hatch spoiler, and similar design of lights as the front. Inside, there are significant changes with a higher specification, many of which you would expect to find on a premium model.

It is spacious for such a small car with good head and legroom and the latest hi-tech screen which controls the Suzuki Connect app, compatible with both Android and iOS phone connectivity.

Users can use this app to access various connected services, including real-time monitoring and notifications about their vehicle’s status, remote locking and unlocking of the vehicle, and access to information such as driving history and the parked location of their car.

Other controls are robust and logically placed, making it a pleasant place to be.

While the finish is hard plastic rather than soft touch, the seats are comfortable and there is good all-round visibility. Boot boot space is also decent for the car’s size.

On the road, the new power unit is lively and refined. When accelerating hard, you’ll notice the distinct throaty rasp of a three-pot engine, but otherwise, the engine noise is barely perceptible once cruising.

The sprint time of 0-60 mph in 12.5 seconds feels quicker, and the sharp handling and direct steering feedback deliver an enjoyable drive.

The claimed economy is just over 60 mpg and this model was so close to that figure at a shade over 59mpg.

What’s also impressive is the noise suppression with improved NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) technology which includes an adhesive applied to the underbody to minimise noise and vibration into the cabin.

In addition, safety features are comprehensive and include six airbags and stability program, driver monitoring system, dual sensor brake support, lane departure warning and weaving alert, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, and traffic sign recognition. It’s quite a package for under £20k. Stunning economy, but with nice premium touches.

Factfile