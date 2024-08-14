First Drive: Volkswagen’s new California continues this model’s go-anywhere spirit

What is it?

Setting up camp is an easy process

Volkswagen’s California is a common sight on the UK’s roads. It’s hard to drive along a coastal route or the countryside in the summertime without seeing the familiar boxy look of Volkswagen’s nearly ever-present camper. Replacing it is no mean feat and, given the success of the older T6.1-generation van, the challenge is all the more.

But Volkswagen seems up for that challenge, given that has released this – the new California. While the exterior might be recognisable, a lot has changed – both underneath and inside – but can it still deliver? We’ve been testing it to find out.

What’s new?

The fold-out seats are stored in the boot door

The big change comes from what California is based upon. Whereas ‘Calis’ of old were sitting upon the same platform as the Transporter van, this model shakes that method up by using the new Multivan as a base, which itself uses the same basic modular chassis that you’ll find underpinning cars like the Golf. It is, therefore, a more car-like platform, instead of a van-based one.

Volkswagen says that by doing so, the California stays under two metres tall – basing it upon the new Transporter (shared with the new Ford Transit) may have pushed it into being too tall. Plus, it allows the California to bring a more car-like driving experience than before – that’s the theory, anyway. Plus, you now get sliding doors on both sides, rather than just one as before.

What’s under the bonnet?

The split-tone paint scheme remains

You’ll be able to get the California with a variety of engines and while Volkswagen is being a little coy about which ones will be heading to the UK – and what kind of outputs they will bring – the ones we tested used a familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 148bhp and 360Nm of torque. You get a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, too, and while it doesn’t feel all that sprightly – Volkswagen hasn’t released official acceleration figures, however – there weren’t any times during our drive where it felt out of its depth.

You should also be able to get the California with a turbocharged petrol engine, while it’s expected that a plug-in hybrid model will be introduced further down the line, too. This could be a great option for more localised adventures as you’ll be able to potter about on electric-only power for a good chunk of your journey.

What’s it like to drive?

The California feels far more settled to drive than before

The new California instantly feels more car-like than the model which came before it. Sure, when you lop off the roof to add a pop-top bed and install a small kitchen with a fridge and cooker it’s always going to drive a little less keenly than a standard Multivan, but it’s a definite improvement over the more agricultural T6.1 which preceded it. This diesel engine provides a good slug of performance and while it can be a bit vocal under heavy acceleration, it does a decent job of getting the California up to speed in good enough time.

The forward pillars are quite chunky, mind you, so approaching roundabouts requires a little extra caution. Rearward visibility isn’t the best either – though that would be the same with a ‘normal’ van. However, with light steering and nice square dimensions, the California is very easy to park and should prove reasonably simple to live with on a day-to-day basis for times when you’re not exploring the open road.

How does it look?

The California is an icon of Volkswagen’s range

Well, it looks like a California really, doesn’t it? You can get the iconic split-tone colour scheme and there will be a number of options when it comes to wheel choices and trims. Volkswagen has yet to confirm for the UK but it initially appears that there are three interior packs to choose from that’ll help you tweak the look of the cabin as well.

Certainly, during our time with the California it turned heads and got the usual greeting wave from other campers out on the roads.

What’s it like inside?

The new dashboard setup is easy to use and intuitive

Most of the key reasons why you’d be purchasing a California lie inside its cabin and there have been a few changes to this latest model when it comes to how it’s all arranged. Up front, you have the two main seats which rotate to create a lounge-like area and there’s a handy step-through between the two. In the back, you’ve got another two seats and they’re framed by the compact kitchen area which contains your cooker, neatly integrated pull-out fridge and some cabinets for storage. There’s no option for a bench seat anymore, with all versions getting individual chairs instead.

It’s all very logically placed and easy to navigate between and there’s a good level of quality and robustness to it all. Up top – on these Ocean-specification vans – there’s an electrically-operated pop-top roof which raises to create a roomy sleeping area with an integrated mattress. Back in the main section of the California, you simply fold down the two middle seats and you can then bring out another well-sized bed.

What’s the spec like?

The stove is neatly integrated

Because of the new Multivan-based underpinnings, the new California gets a far more tech-heavy setup than before with a larger infotainment screen and digital dials ahead of the driver. It all works pretty well too – our navigation did bug out once or twice, mind you – and there are USB-C charge points below the screen for your phone. In fact, you’ll find charge points aplenty throughout the California – even up in the pop-top roof – and they’ll still run off the van’s leisure battery when you put the car in ‘camping mode’ which switches off the main outlets but keep features such as the fridge running.

There’s plenty of lighting throughout, too, and a handy feature allows you to double-tap any light in the van and it’ll instantly switch all of them off – ideal for when you’ve got comfortable and realised that the back half of the cabin is illuminated. There’s also a separate instrument panel in the middle of the interior for controlling various functions and viewing your water and battery levels, but we found it a little sluggish to respond. Fortunately, there will be an app to go with the California and you’ll be able to access all sorts of functions through this remotely via your smartphone.

Verdict

The new California certainly continues the previous car’s legacy. While it might not be a sizeable change of pace compared to the older model, the more car-like driving experience is certainly a welcome improvement while all of the fixtures and fittings feel just a little more usable than they were before.

While official UK pricing will dictate just how much value this generation of Volkswagen California will offer, it’s certainly shaping up to be another popular sight at the UK’s beach hotspots.