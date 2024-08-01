Sleek VW Passat bucks SUV trend

As it marks 50 years, the latest model is light years away from the 1970s hatchback original. It was a pacesetter then and nothing really has changed on that score.

And it is still a bit of a pacesetter as an alternative to the ubiquitous SUVs dominating the market.

Available in three trims: Life, Elegance and R-Line, this sleek estate is favoured by many as a company car, and for larger families, while its high end finish and high level of standard kit sits it more in the executive range.

This ninth-generation model has a more aerodynamic shape that slips through the air.

There are various engine outputs, with this Elegance model featuring an efficient and refined 150 PS mild hybrid petrol engine, mated to the familiar DSG auto box, now operated by a lever on the steering column.

The TSI system uses a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and belt starter generator instead of an alternator and starter which acts as small electric motor that boosts torque when pulling away.

Further economy is achieved via the Active Cylinder Management, which shuts down two of the four cylinders at low to medium rpm and reconnects at higher revs to boost power.

It is a big car, as estates are, and the latest model is 144 mm longer than before (4,917 mm), with a longer wheelbase and the width has increased by 20 mm.

Inside there is 50 mm more rear legroom increases while stowage capacity, via the powered tailgate, is 690 litres with the seats in place and a cavernous 1,920 litres with the seats folded.

It is a more dynamic-looking vehicle whose slippery more aerodynamic shape (its coefficient of drag is just 0.25), further enhances fuel efficiency.

There is a now with a lowered bonnet, slim LED headlight and large air scoops and new two-part LED headlights. Smart diamond cut alloys and integrated roof rails round off the sleek look.

The interior definitely has that executive feel with high-quality soft-touch materials and robust switchgear.

It features front heated sports with massage function, leather-wrapped steering wheel and logical instrument layout.

It is dominated by a large central touchscreen which features the Digital Cockpit Pro 10.25-inch high-resolution digital instrument display with customisable menus and information, together with a 12.9-inch infotainment display, which controls major functions, like enhanced navigation system, smartphone connectivity and eight-speaker sound system. All can be operated by voice commands.

Economical the car may be, with the drive comfortably achieving 50mpg plus, but it can also offer pretty brisk performance, for a relatively small engine, given the size of the car. It hits 60mph in 9.5 seconds.

Handling is sharp, controlled by the new Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which controls the functions of the electronic differential locks and the adaptive shocker . So it feels stable on corners, with good steering feedback to the driver.

At more than £40k, it’s not cheap, but it is packed with standard equipment and comprehensive active and passive safety measures.

