Muscular Jazz Crosstar ticks the right boxes

And while the excellent Jazz is pretty well known, tried and tested in this country, this muscular sibling offers a significant alternative.

Both models received a makeover for 2023 with the 1.5 litre petrol e:HEV hybrid powertrain revised to generate extra power, an extra 10 kW, and efficiency.

A small SUV, it really defies that description, with Tardis like cargo space and practically in spades. It has a more rugged look than the Jazz with side skirts and rear bumper redesigned to complement that appearance,

Add to that a super-efficient full hybrid power unit showing economy of just shy of 60mpg, even more than the official figure on my test drive, and you have quite a package.

It looks pretty good as well, sitting higher off the ground than the standard Jazz, offering integrated roof rails, revised grille and smart 16-inch alloys.

Crosstar Jazz and Jazz Crosstar Jazz and Jazz Crosstar Jazz and Jazz Crosstar

In practical terms, an impressive 304 litre capacity can be extended to a huge 1,205 litres with the rear ‘Magic’ seats down. That familiar seat configuration allows for fold-flat or flip-up flexibility to boost stowage space.

The design also retains the wide tailgate opening for optimum loading together with the stepless flat floor.

The interior is bright and roomy with a large, raked windscreen and plenty of headroom even for taller people. Seats are comfortable and Honda’s heated ‘anti-fatigue’ system is designed to make long journeys less tiring. The centre point is a nine inch touchscreen, the brains of the car, controlling Apple and Android connectivity with sat nav and infotainment. In addition, WiFi hotspots and My Honda+ app keep occupants connected while driving.

A seven-inch TFT instrument cluster also feeds real-time information to the driver, while it is packed with creature comforts like multi-function steering wheel, climate control and important additions like rear view camera and parking sensors.

It also features a new transmission tunnel edging and a revised black water-repellent seat fabric, while the boot also features a rubber

On the road the engine performs admirably, offering decent pace and the previously mentioned economy. The hybrid system works via a lithium-ion battery supplying direct power to the electric propulsion motor. Switching between the modes is barely noticeable with the components working together for maximum efficiency.

Honda’s CVT transmission improves with each version of the car, despite that kind of transmission not being my favourite.

Handling is pretty decent and the car feels stable, but the suspension can jar, picking up the worst imperfections on our shocking roads.

Packed with Safety kit it, it includes an upgraded Traffic Jam Assist function with steering support from 0 km/h, reducing the burden on the driver when navigating traffic,

Honda’s SENSING safety technologies include: collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation system, blind spot info and intelligent speed limiter, together with a full complement of airbags.

For those wishing to tow, a class challenging payload of 500kg is impressive, adding to what is already a practical motor. The Jazz never fails to impress and this highly economical version is no different.

Factfile