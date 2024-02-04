Sporty MG takes on the supercars

It then moved through to its association and then demise with MG Rover, its rebirth under Chinese owners SAIC as a budget brand and now again producing quality cars and a model to takes on the world.

The fastest growing brand and hoovering up various awards, its latest EV, the MG4 is an excellent electric car, but the X Power version is just bonkers., It has performance that puts in the same territory as supercars like Porsche with features like launch control, track mode display and four-wheel drive. MG says is the first of the next generation of high-performance hatchbacks – and lets not forget that seven-year warranty, providing extra peace of mind.

Just imagine, an electric car, with electrifying performance and all for under £37k.

Already a slick and stylish vehicle with its its sharp angular profile, featuring a twin aero rear spoiler, this sportier version adds 18 inch alloy wheels, orange ‘XPOWER’ brake callipers and polished trim accents,

A new innovation is Dynamic Cornering Control System which features a locking electronic differential for maximum traction and outstanding composure in a wide range of driving condition

It looks, sporty, in an understated way, but delivers enormous grunt, from the huge 435PS and 600 Nm of torque available to rocket the car to 60mph in just 3.7 seconds.

The all-wheel drive system enhances traction, stability, and safety with active braking on the inside wheels, while launch control, usually found on the likes of Porsche, is supposed to deliver enhanced performance.

However, the car is quick enough without the counter intuitive feeling of revving the car while holding the brakes a the same time before releasing the brake for launch.

The floating 10.25" colour touchscreen also displays the track mode data, which includes vehicle performance analysis, power distribution, speed/time, G-Force, steering angle, and throttle.

The powerful brakes also bring the car to halt from 62 in just 33.9 metres, give the game away.

The interior is just as impressive, with a premium feel and soft-touch finish that belies its low price tag. The black fabric upholstery adds to the premium feel. There is decent headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers.

The touchscreen is the dominant feature of the minimalist layout. It comes with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM as standard. There is also a configurable seven-inch driver display that provides real-time information.

The rotary gear selector sits on a floating central console, which also houses a wireless charging pad. The boot space is decent with 363 litres available, and it increases to an impressive 1,177 litres with the split rear seats folded down.

Like all MGs it is packed with standard equipment, including 360 degree parking camera, sat nav, heated front seats and steering wheel and mobile phone Bluetooth key.

The car not only looks good but also drives well. It's well balanced through the centrally placed, slim battery and all-wheel drive provides exceptional handling, making it feel safe and secure even on twisting country lanes at higher speeds.

The 64kWh battery is also capable of recharging at up to 135kW, meaning a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10 per cent-80 per cent using a 150kW DC rapid charger.

Safety is a key feature and the car has been awarded the full five stars in the Euro NCAP safety ratings and offers a host of safety features including a range of airbags and stability control, with MG Pilot advanced driver assistance as standard on all models.

Factfile