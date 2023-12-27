Long-term report: Waving goodbye to the Nissan Qashqai

I have been subjected to some gentle mockery about my reports on our Nissan Qashqai long-term loan car recently – most unfairly in my view!

With the car’s odometer heading slowly but surely towards the 20,000-mile mark during 2023, I have been wondering whether Nissan might actually want it back at some point. And reflecting on my dispatches over the past year, I might have mentioned that on (ahem) at least one or two occasions.

Well, that particular train of thought has run out of track now – because OV71ULB has gone. Of course, the car is still out there somewhere, but as far as we are concerned, it is no more. It’s much missed! But I feel it deserves a final few paragraphs to mark its year on our fleet.

The current Qashqai offers a range of efficient engines

Of course, the Nissan Qashqai is a car with which most of us are familiar – there are thousands on the streets of Britain and many other countries around the world.

Our particular example was equipped with a 1.3-litre petrol engine featuring ‘mild hybrid’ technology. This offers a slight improvement in acceleration and efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions whilst driving. It felt eager and responsive and the car’s six-speed manual gearbox felt extremely well-engineered.

Inside, the car was spacious and comfortable, with plenty of creature comforts including an excellent sat-nav system, plus a useful head-up display. The seating arrangement was certainly comfortable, and it was helpful that the power steering came with tilt and telescopic adjustment.

The Qashqai gets plenty of equipment as standard

From the outside, our Qashqai certainly looked the business, thanks to its 18-inch alloy wheels; glass roof and roof rails; privacy glass; and rear bumper with silver insert.

The only tiny hitch I experienced during the car’s time with us was a slow puncture in the rear nearside tyre – hardly a drama worth mentioning really, and sorted out for the princely sum of £27.50 (thanks, KwikFit!).

And the longest journey I had to complete in the car came towards the end of its tenure: a trip to its birthplace – in other words, Sunderland, where Nissan’s UK manufacturing plant is located – at the end of November.

The large. boot makes the Qashqai ideal for families

When I received the invitation to travel there for a work assignment, I was quite a long way away – 350 miles to be exact – so several hours on the road were required. I wasn’t too stressed about the long schlep ahead of me in the Qashqai, and I was right to feel relaxed.

Apart from stop-start traffic on the M1 for about an hour, the trip was a breeze and I arrived in the north-east feeling chilled (very much so, considering the weather) and ready for anything.

Nissan recently confirmed its commitment to its Sunderland plant

What other conclusions can I draw after a year with ‘our’ Qashqai? Well, just that it’s a great all-rounder really! The perfect family vehicle, it does whatever is required of it uncomplainingly and with the minimum of fuss.

True, it might not be the most exciting or thrilling car to drive, but with kids and dogs in the back, or a boot full of Christmas presents to deliver, it can’t be faulted, getting everyone to their destination in safety and comfort.

I just hope whoever is driving the car now is enjoying it as much as I did.