UK Drive: Can Abarth crack the electric hot hatch formula with the 500e?

Abarth 500e

What is it?

(Abarth)

It’s pretty hard to translate old traditions into the new. Take Abarth. It’s a brand known for making some characterful hot hatches that bark and cackle with life, characteristics which have made them quite a hit with enthusiasts the world over but particularly in the UK.

But how do you take a peppy – and petrol-powered – hot hatch and move it forward into an age which is focused on electrification? Well, it hopes to do that with this – the 500e. From the outside it definitely resembles the petrol Abarth, but is it all look? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

What’s new?

(Abarth)

Abarth has followed a similar format to the one it takes with the regular 595 and 695 combustion-engined models. You take the regular Fiat 500 – which in this case, is the electric 500e – uprate it with more power and a wider, more aggressive stance while throwing in some extra sparkle across the board. It’s worked before, so you can see why Abarth believes it’ll work again.

There’s barely anything to tie this electric Abarth with the petrol version, too, this isn’t some re-purposed older model. Everything you can see and touch is new and, in the metal and inside, it certainly feels that way.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Abarth)

As we’ve mentioned, the 500e goes along a similar line to its predecessors. So you’ve got underneath the same 42kWh battery that you’d find in Fiat’s 500e, but although you’ll find that power has swelled from 118bhp in the standard car to 154bhp in the Abarth, this does come at the detriment of range – you’ll only get 157 miles in the go-faster 500e, contrasting the 200 miles you’d get from the Fiat.

Though the 500e’s power output can’t match those offered by petrol Abarth models, the company says that the electric car’s instant torque delivery makes it feel faster where it matters. But on paper, it claims a 0-60mph time of 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 96mph.

What’s it like to drive?

(Abarth)

What are we looking for from a hot hatch? Excitement, character and plenty of feedback should be top of the list. So, out on the road, you have to argue that the Abarth 500e ticks the boxes. Sure, it doesn’t vibrate nor fizz quite like the petrol version, but it’s still exciting and does remain true through the bends thanks to nicely judged suspension. The seating position is also head-and-shoulders better than the one in the petrol car; that model felt like you were far too perched over the steering wheel.

It’s equipped with a sound generator – mounted underneath the rear bumper – which generates a real racket akin to that on the ‘regular’ Abarth. At slow speeds, it’s quite good fun, but once you gain a bit of pace it’s downright annoying – and you can only switch it off by stopping, engaging park and ploughing through a myriad of menus. It’s crying out for a dashboard-mounted shortcut button, that’s for sure.

How does it look?

(Abarth)

Abarth has done well to give the 500e some real presence. It’s wider and longer than the petrol-powered model, and it’s got quite a square appearance on the road. Sure, the Acid Green colour might be the eye-catching shade available, but more ‘regular’ colours like white do tend to suit the 500e rather well.

The smoothed-off grille is a nice touch, while we also like the special Abarth ‘scorpion’ badges which have been given a pleasant redesign to incorporate a lightning bolt – reflecting the car’s battery-powered setup in the process.

What’s it like inside?

(Abarth)

As we’ve touched upon, the seating position in the 500e is one of the biggest bonuses. It allows you to sit lower in the car, rather than up and over it. It means that just off the bat you feel a little better setup from behind the wheel. There are also plenty of upmarket materials throughout, with the Alcantara-trimmed dashboard and steering wheel being particular highlights. There are some scratchy plastics lower down the cabin, mind you.

Though there are rear seats, it’s best to think of these as occasional. Kids might be able to squeeze in there, but for adults, it’s practically a no-go. Boot space isn’t bad at 185 litres, but it’s less than the 211 litres you’ll in the Mini Electric.

What’s the spec like?

(Abarth)

Standard equipment on the 500e is plentiful, with highlights including a 10.25-inch infotainment system with smartphone integration, automatic climate control and 17-inch alloy wheels. Prices start from £34,195, which is just over £4,000 more expensive than the tip-top petrol Abarth, but then you’re getting a vastly more upmarket cabin and a fair chunk more equipment too.

You could jump to a Turismo specification 500e, too, which adds 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Alcantara sports seats which are heated and 360-degree parking sensors and a rear-view camera too. It bumps the price to £38,195, but it does feel pretty much on the money given the extra equipment you get.

Verdict

Abarth has a steep hill to climb when it comes to transitioning into the electric age. Its petrol model has gained quite a cult following across the world, so translating this into a battery-powered model definitely isn’t a walk in the park.

And though this 500e doesn’t quite nail the formula, it has come perilously close to doing so. This is a car that still feels fun and exciting to drive, but it’s just ever-so-slightly off from being the complete hot hatch package. It’s still a superb attempt, mind you, and is one of the most characterful EVs about.