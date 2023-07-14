First Drive: The BMW iX1 arrives to make an impact on the EV segment

BMW iX1

What is it?

BMW has definitely got a bit of a wriggle on when it comes to electric cars. A few years ago it seemed somewhat behind the curve – despite initial advances with cars like the i3 – but recently it has ramped up its battery-powered offerings and now has a substantial fleet of EVs.

The new iX1 is a recent addition to this expanding family of electric vehicles. We’ve already been taken by the regular X1 thanks to its grown-up driving style and great in-car tech, but what can this electric version add? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

What’s new?

The new X1 was always designed to be offered with an electric version – and we actually drove initial prototype versions ahead of time – so its arrival is no great surprise. Importantly, much of the fundamentals of the regular car have been retained for this battery-powered version, while the fitment of the electric powertrain hasn’t dented practicality too much.

It’s worth mentioning that boot space has taken a hit compared with the petrol version, dropping to 490 litres from the 540 litres that you’d usually get. Still, it’s a nice square shape so it’s easy to access.

What’s under the bonnet?

At present, you can only get the iX1 in one flavour. Badged xDrive30, it combines a pair of motors – one on each axle – to deliver four-wheel-drive, which means a punchy output of 308bhp and a zero to 60mph time of just 5.4 seconds. A few years ago, these figures were well inside hot-hatch territory.

With a 64.7kWh (useable) battery, the iX1 is accompanied by a claimed range of up to 267 miles, putting it on the money in terms of rivals. It can charge at speeds of up to 130kW which, while not the quickest, still means a 10 to 80 per cent charge could be completed in 29 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

We already quite liked the way the standard X1 handled itself on the road and these traits have been nicely carried over to the electric version. Of course, it’s fast in a straight line, but it’s the quiet, refined character of the iX1 which shines through. It feels like a quality product, with well-weighted steering and a decent lack of wind noise at speed.

We’d just argue that the ride quality on our M Sport-specification car felt a little overly firm, particularly at slower speeds. Larger wheels come as part of this trim level and these will no doubt affect the ride, so we’d be tempted to opt for the standard xLine specification in order to get the best possible comfort levels.

How does it look?

There’s not an awful lot to differentiate the regular X1 from this electric version and we don’t think that’s such a bad thing in this instance. The large kidney grilles are present and correct, but we’ve got some nice blue accents which do highlight the car’s battery-powered nature.

Our test car came in a ‘frozen’ grey paint – which gives it a matte finish – and this did help to give the iX1 a rather stealthy, undercover appearance. The iX1’s square, relatively blocky proportions also give it quite a lot of presence on the road, despite being one of BMW’s more compact SUV models.

What’s it like inside?

BMW hasn’t scrimped on the iX1’s interior, with good materials used across the board. There’s also a really good sense of build quality and there are no squeaks and rattles which would definitely come to the fore in a quiet electric vehicle. The seating position is good, too, and you can get it much lower than you might think.

As we’ve mentioned, the boot is smaller than the one in the standard iX, but it’s still a very usable size. There’s space enough to store the charging cables underneath, too, which is a handy way of keeping them safely stowed away.

What’s the spec like?

The X1 was one of the first cars to get BMW’s latest infotainment system and, as a result, the iX1 gets it too. Centred around a huge curved display it’s a great setup with intuitive controls and quick responses. The dials ahead of the driver are clear and easy to read, too.

But this is a premium car, after all, and it does come accompanied by quite a premium price tag. Prices start at £53,295, which is around the same as the Mercedes EQB which offers a similar level of technology but, most importantly, an extra row of seats. Still, you do get plenty of standard equipment but as with any BMW, you need to go easy with the optional extras or the price can quickly ramp up. Our test car, for example, in M Sport specification and with a few additions, came in at a hefty £61,254.

Verdict

The iX1 feels like a great new addition to BMW’s line-up of electric vehicles. It’s well made, has plenty of clever technology and feels large enough for the segment. It’d be nice to see a slightly more comfort-focused suspension setup adopted, but a smaller wheel size could probably help dial out the slightly firm ride.

It definitely commands a premium, but if you’re after an electric car that feels more ‘normal’ than a typical EV, then the iX1 is certainly worth checking out.