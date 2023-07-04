First Drive: Rolls-Royce’s Spectre is the EV the firm always wanted to make

Rolls-Royce Spectre

What is it?

Spectre is the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe

Back in 1900, Rolls-Royce co-founder Charles Rolls predicted in a magazine article that electric cars would be ‘very useful’ when ‘charging stations can be arranged’. Fast forward 123 years and the brand is finally launching Spectre, its first fully electric car, despite the fact no one could quite yet describe the UK’s charging infrastructure as being ‘arranged’.

Rolls-Royce says the century-long wait for its first EV wasn’t through want of trying. The car maker dabbled in electric propulsion with the 102EX Phantom back in 2011, but surmised after that project that charging would take too long and batteries weren’t good enough. But in the last decade technology has advanced quickly – and now the 329-mile range Spectre is ready for the road.

What’s new?

Spectre marks a new age for Rolls-Royce

Pretty much everything on the Spectre is new – even the Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet emblem has been redesigned with a more aerodynamic profile to reduce drag.

The famous Rolls-Royce star-light headlining, which uses tiny LEDs to twinkle at night, has now been extended to the doors and it’s the first Roller to go fully electric. The Goodwood-based business has said it will never produce another car with a combustion engine again.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Spirit of Ecstasy is present and correct on the Spectre

Ditching the firm’s famous silky smooth V12 was never going to be easy, but Rolls-Royce believes it has found the ideal solution with this electric set-up. The 102kWh battery can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in 5 hours and 30 minutes on a 22kW charger. While most home chargers are 7kW, Rolls-Royce says it expects owners to have access to faster chargers at home and work.

Owners have told the car maker they actually prefer the benefits of charging as it means they won’t have to visit petrol stations any more and, presumably, be forced to mix with the hoi polloi. Buyers have, on average, access to another seven cars in their garage so when a trip could potentially cause range anxiety issues they’re expected to use something else.

Performance-wise the Spectre hits 60mph in 4.4 seconds, is limited to 155mph and produces 576bhp and 900Nm of torque.

What’s it like to drive?

This is a car that’s as good to drive as it is to be driven in – and before you ask, yes, most buyers drive themselves around. There were three important character traits that Rolls-Royce wanted its new Spectre to demonstrate: Silence, ‘waftability’ and a magic carpet ride. The designers are convinced this is what owners want – that and the ability to accelerate and brake ‘without spilling a drop of champagne in the back’. Yes, really.

While the champagne test wasn’t performed, we did get a good opportunity to drive it on the road and it’s nearly impossible to tell the difference between this and a V12. Both are silent and power delivery is remarkably similar. Engineers were told to design a ‘Rolls-Royce first, an electric car second’ and on the road, it’s clear they’ve nailed it. Power is delivered smoothly with no sudden explosive bursts as you’d expect in an EV. It’s linear and relaxing.

As for the wafting, magic carpet ride – these terms describe Spectre perfectly. It’s sumptuous and cosseting on all road surfaces. Our only slight complaint would be the steering – at times it lacked a tiny little bit of feel, but it hardly blots the copybook.

How does it look?

The Spectre’s large battery means there’s plenty of range

Spectre is the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe and was drawn to resemble luxury sailing yachts. It certainly has similar elegant lines and looks incredibly imposing on the road. The designers told us they were looking to recreate the slab-sided, single hull of a boat.

Up front, there’s the huge trademark grille and it’s available in a whole multitude of colours, including stunning two-tone paint jobs.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is finished to a very high standard

Spectre is packed with clever, luxury touches. These include powered doors that open and close at the touch of a button, or when the driver puts their foot on the brake.

Rolls-Royce has redesigned the digital dashboard to match the colours of the car and even the sounds have been curated – the indicator noise is said to be a combination of ‘whisky tumblers and the ping of metal from the car’s air vents’.

What’s the spec like?

The pull-out umbrella is ideal for an unexpected shower

Rolls-Royce buyers are ultra-wealthy and used to having whatever they want – and the firm will give it to them. The car maker is cagey about the price, explaining that it’s quite uncouth to even speak about it, but when pushed the firm says Spectre starts at around £330,000.

Few will leave the factory costing less than £450,000, though. That’s down to the huge range of colours, finishes and options users can pick. You name it, and you can get it on a Spectre.

Verdict

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is simply joyful to drive. The marque set out to make the world’s most luxurious electric car and has excelled. The ride is wonderful, the power delivery sublime and its looks are a work of art. There are few cars on the road that are quite as perfect as the Spectre – but you’ll certainly have to pay for that privilege.

That said, if you need to ask the price, even Rolls-Royce admits you’re probably not the sort of person it’s looking to sell to. For the rest of us, it’s simply a desirable electric car we can only dream of owning.