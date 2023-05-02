UK Drive: Can Volvo’s XC90 remain top of the seven-seater pile?

Volvo XC90 T8

What is it?

So can the XC90 retain its place at the top or has it fallen back in the rankings? We’ve been behind the wheel of the latest version to find out.

What’s new?

The XC90 has been a mainstay in the Volvo range for a while now

The fundamentals of the XC90 remain the same – we’ve still got seven seats, a large boot and plenty of headroom – but there have been some tweaks along the way. New XC90s, for instance, now benefit from over-the-air updates, meaning that revisions can take place without the need for a workshop visit. Volvo has also introduced Android Automotive OS for the XC90, bringing a more streamlined experience when it comes to apps and features.

Volvo has also increased the battery size of this plug-in hybrid version so that it’s able to travel further on fully electric range than before.

What’s under the bonnet?

A full charge will take around five hours

>

The XC90 is available with a series of electrified engines, but the one we’re looking at lies at the very top. This model – badged ‘T8’ – combines a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and battery for a surprisingly large final output of 449bhp, which means a 0-60mph time of just 5.2 seconds. As with all other Volvo models, the XC90’s top speed is limited to 112mph.

Emissions stand at between 29 and 34g/km CO2, depending on wheel size, while Volvo claims you could see up to 217mpg, but that’s provided you keep the batteries topped up. When you do, you should see up to 42 miles of electric-only range while a full charge will take around five hours.

What’s it like to drive?

The XC90 is big, comfortable and spacious

>

Fully charged, the XC90 is quiet, serene and comfortable. The ride quality is good, while exterior noises are nicely prevented from entering the cabin. In fact, when you’re travelling in fully electric model, the XC90 remains pleasantly quiet. You can also put the car into ‘B’ mode which adds more regenerative braking and makes it feel more like a fully electric car to drive. It’s also exceptionally quick for a car of this size when the electric motor and engine are working in tandem.

We found, however, that when the batteries were fully depleted the four-cylinder engine does become a bit lethargic and efficiency takes a tumble – we were reading around 28mpg when the batteries were completely flat, which really goes to show that you’ll only get the best from this car when it’s fully charged.

How does it look?

The T8 combines petrol and electric power

>

Volvo always does a great job of creating cars with a timeless appeal. With very few ‘large’ updates, Volvo doesn’t drastically alter the design of its vehicles over their lifetime and that means they stay pretty current throughout. The XC90 is still a handsome-looking thing – to our eyes, at least – with square proportions that ensure it has plenty of presence on the road.

The iconic ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights remain present and correct, while the slim rear lights complete the overall design.

What’s it like inside?

The screen in the middle now uses Android Automotive

>

The interior of the XC90 is smartly finished from front to back. The boxy proportions mean that headroom is decent throughout, while the intuitive lever-controlled action for the second and third row of seats means that raising and lowering them is a simple process. Space in the second row is more than good enough for most, too, while the third row has enough space for two adults – though you wouldn’t want to sit there for lengthier journeys. For kids, they’ll be just fine.

Even with all seats in place, you’ve still got a useful 397 litres of boot space, or there are 775 litres with that third row folded flat.

What’s the spec like?

Apps are easily installed thanks to the Android system

>

‘Our’ test car came in Ultimate specification which brings plenty of standard equipment alongside a £81,925 price tag. Features such as automatic headlights are included from the off as well as electrically controlled and heated front seats – though you’d expect these to be included for the cost.

The nine-inch touchscreen that is in the centre of the dashboard felt pretty massive when the ‘new’ XC90 arrived a number of years ago, but it’s actually quite compact by the latest standards. That said, it’s very easy to use and has clear graphics and icons, so you can’t fault its functionality.

Verdict

The XC90 still feels very much at the top of its game. Though Volvo will move to the electric future with the introduction of its battery-powered EX90, while it’s still here the XC90 makes for a very usable, comfortable and well-finished seven-seater.

This plug-in hybrid model, though powerful, really is at its best when fully charged. However, if home charging isn’t an option, then we’d lean towards a more ‘traditional’ petrol mild-hybrid instead of this version.