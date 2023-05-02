'Firebreathing, awesome and outrageous': The Audi RS 3 Saloon quattro 400PS S Tronic

The Audi RS 3 Saloon quattro 400PS S tronic

Could the reason be the 2.5-litre petrol engine that develops 400PS and a mighty 500 Nm of torque and the famous Quattro all-wheel drive?

Or maybe the low profile with power bulges, huge exhausts and its menacing profile?

Firebreathing, awesome and outrageous could all describe the performance that transforms what is, basically a small family saloon, into a supercar.

I first drove an RS3 more than 12 years ago when the German firm launched the new model on the testing Austrian Alpine route.

The twisting narrow mountain tracks and wide sweeping valley roads proved the perfect setting to put the car through its paces.

Power is transmitted to the wheels via a seven-speed S tronic twin-clutch gearbox which can be left in auto mode, or controlled by paddles mounted behind the sports steering wheel to, (stand by for hyperbole), rocket the car to 60mph from a standstill in a stunning 3.8 seconds. This is accompanied by a pleasing soundtrack from the twin exhausts.

The car can be hurled into hairpins feeling rock solid with the four-wheel drive technology automatically delivering the grip to front or rear as and when required.

This has been further enhanced by the introduction of the torque splitter which allows either of the rear wheels to receive 50 per cent of the power.

The lowered chassis makes the car feel like it is running on rails to deliver an exhilarating drive, but it’s not all rampant pace and power.

The saloon feels as docile as any small normal saloon around town or doing the shopping. Feather the drilled alloy gas pedal and it morphs again into the raging beast and blasts away.

It is of course sporty but in a subtle, understated fashion. The front end features the deep honeycombed Audi signature grille with large air intakes and eye-catching light clusters.

It has subtly flared carbon alloy wheel arches to reduce weight and these encase the 19-inch, five-spoke alloys and low-profile tyres that help give the car its superb grip.

RS badging and logo are prominent both inside and outside of the car.

The interior is dominated by the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus, which comes standard. It displays the engine in the form of a bar graph and shows power and torque as percentages. Optionally, the rev counter is available in the “RS Runway” design, where values are displayed in the opposite direction in a manner that visually resembles an aeroplane runway. All very clever stuff.

The genuine racing feeling is further enhanced by the RS sport seats with RS embossing and anthracite contrast stitching. The seat upholstery is available in fine Nappa as an option.

The build quality is pure Audi with no sign of rattles or squeaks and materials of the highest quality used, although there is some not-so-high quality plastic finish.