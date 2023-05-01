UK Drive: Citroen’s e-C4 X brings added comfort to the EV segment

Citroen e-C4 X

What is it?

The rear styling is quite distinctive

Drivers want it all these days – and why not. There’s the draw of the full-sized SUV, but then they bring a larger footprint and higher running costs. Hatchbacks are still a good option, too, but then they don’t often have the funky looks that many people are after. The Citroen e-C4 X aims to combine a little bit of everything with a ‘cross-segment’ design according to the French firm.

But with looks inspired by an SUV and the rearward design of a hatchback, can the Citroen e-C4 X deliver – or will it end up being a bit confused? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The e-C4 X has been designed to be as comfortable as possible

The new e-C4 X takes the mixed-segment approach to design that we’ve seen applied to the larger C5 X, but with a smaller footprint. As you might expect from the name, a lot of this latest ‘X’ version is shared with the ‘regular’ e-C4, so we’ve got a similar electric setup underneath and a mirrored cabin design, too.

That slightly off-the-wall tailgate design does afford it plenty of boot space, mind you, with 510 litres there to play with. It’s also a considerable amount more than you’d get from the ‘regular’ e-C4, which brings 380 litres to the table in contrast.

What’s under the bonnet?

The e-C4 X uses a single electric motor driving the front wheels, sending 134bhp and 260Nm of torque to the road. You should get 0-60mph in 9.3 seconds, too, while the e-C4 X will manage a top speed of 93mph, too. Courtesy of a 50kWh battery, Citroen says that you should be able to get up to 223 miles of range.

Thanks to 100kW charging capability, the e-C4 X can be taken from zero to 80 per cent in 30 minutes when hooked up to an appropriately speedy charger. Plug it into a 7.4kW home wallbox and you should see a full charge completed in seven and a half hours – so it’s ideal for an overnight top-up.

What’s it like to drive?

The e-C4 X is a very easy car to drive

Citroen has made the e-C4 X refreshingly comfortable to drive. It manages to deal with the very worst of the UK’s roads impressively well, ironing out those awkward lumps and bumps that unsettle the vast majority of EVs. The steering is light, too, so it’s nice and easy to pilot at slow speeds.

The electric powertrain certainly isn’t the most performance-focused – there’s not too much of that initial ‘zip’ that you get with a lot of electric cars – but because of this, it feels a little more user-friendly. If you’re not used to electric vehicles, this could prove as a great starting point. Rearward visibility is a little tight as a result of that compact back screen, mind you.

How does it look?

The front end of the car is very similar to the ‘standard’ C4

The e-C4 X is quite a curious-looking thing in the metal. There’s no real way to define exactly which motoring camp it sits in and though the front-end design is almost identical to that of the regular e-C4, the rear-end looks is completely different. We know that looks are always personal, but the back of the e-C4 X does look a little over-long at times, but then you are getting those practicality benefits as a result.

See the black hexagonal pattern in the front grille? Citroen says that’s inspired by the one used on the tiny Ami.

What’s it like inside?

There’s plenty of on-board technology

Again, there’s a real focus on comfort inside the cabin of the e-C4 X. The material quality is, largely, good with hard-wearing plastics used lower down the interior. The seats themselves use Citroen’s Advanced Comfort system which means they’ve got an extra 15mm layer of memory foam while being relatively wide, too. In reality, they’re superb and really help to take the edge off.

There’s plenty of space inside, too, while rear-seat legroom is good as well. And as well as the aforementioned boot space, there’s extra space under the boot’s floor for storing the charging cables. The boot opening itself, however, is quite small so larger items are going to prove a pain to load up.

What’s the spec like?

The boot door’s design means that accessing the area is a bit trickier

Prices for the e-C4 X kick off from £31,995, with these entry-version models gaining a full 10-inch touchscreen, automatic air conditioning and LED front headlights. Keyless entry is included, too. At this price point the e-C4 X makes sense, but knock up to Shine or top-rung Shine Plus specifications and you’ll see that price nudge skywards.

All get the same battery and motor setup, too, so it’s not as if you’ll gain more range for spending more cash. And unless you really want high-end features like a heated steering wheel or a reversing camera with an overhead view, we’d say that the entry-level car does just fine.

Verdict

It’s very refreshing to find an EV as focused on comfort as the e-C4 X. As a car that’ll slot into the hole that a ‘traditional’ petrol or diesel car leaves, it could be a great option – particularly for those drivers who want a zero-frills electric car.

Go steady with the specifications, mind you, as once the e-C4 X’s price starts to rise it begins to look a little expensive next to rivals. However, as mentioned, the entry-level version feels like quite an attractive proposition.