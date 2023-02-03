Stylish, practical and economical – the Honda Civic e-HEV Advance Style

Honda Civic e-HEV Advance Style

The hybrid offers an altogether sleeker, more sophisticated look, with a longer wheelbase to deliver a coupe-like silhouette

The bumper features a mesh pattern in the upper grille flanked by sleek light clusters, while tail lights have been integrated into the tailgate.

The interior too has seen modifications and is packed with standard equipment, from the entry-level onwards.

Honda describes it as a ‘human-centred interior’ which brings quality, tactility, exceptional space and comfort.

It is certainly comfortable and larger glass areas allow for a bright interior.

There are three specifications, Elegance, Sport and Advance which offer a clean, uncluttered design with a premium feel which includes soft touch finish combined with harder-wearing plastics.

The seats are comfortable with a combination of fabric and leather and neat features include two cup holders and a tray to accommodate a smartphone and a deep central storage box.

The centrepiece on this model is a 10.2 inch (nine-inch is standard) touchscreen display which controls navigation, climate, connectivity for smartphone and infotainment. It also runs Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

This range-topper also offers heated steering wheel, leather-style seats, panoramic glass roof and a 12-speaker Bose sound system, together with 18-inch two-tone diamond cut alloys.

While SUVs and crossovers are all the rage for their practicality, the Civic offers a decent amount of cargo space with 404 litres available, increasing to 1187 with the rear seats folded. While down on its predecessor, it is still pretty roomy and a wider tailgate allows for easier loading.

Powered by a lively 'self-charging' hybrid there is plenty of pace available and even the CVT gearbox is a more refined beast than of previous times. Much less raucous under hard acceleration.

It can hit 60mph in just 8.1 seconds and has plenty in reserve when on the motorway. However when pottering around, the electric motor can take on much of the work, reducing emissions and improving economy.

The two-litre petrol engine and electric motor produce 143PS combined, which offers pace and fuel economy of a claimed 56.5mpg.

With its firecracker sibling the Type R, you would expect excellent handling. But the hybrid is a surprisingly engaging drive, minimising roll, offering bags of grip and precise steering. It's a car that likes to be driven especially on winding twisting lanes.

All Hondas are safe and this Civic has earned top ratings in Euro NCAP tests. It features Honda’s SENSING system which includes collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

This ranger topper also includes blind spot information including cross traffic monitor.