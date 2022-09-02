Exhilarating performance – The Audi TT RS Sport Edition S tronic

Audi TT RS Sport Edition S tronic

Whether in coupe or roadster form, it has always looked the part, a head turner and offering plenty of performance.

Then there’s the TT RS, the bonkers sibling which offers something else entirely. Looking more menacing and likely to kick sand in your face, it just kicks the rear end of others with performance.

Like all RS Audis, performance is a given, but in the low-slung TT it can be exhilarating.

The five-cylinder soundtrack delivered by the 2.5-litre TFSI is via the RS Sports exhaust system, amplified to spit and gurgle as the car blasts from 0 to 60mph in just under 3.6 seconds.

That is supercar territory and you can be in no doubt as you are thrust back in your seat as the car takes off.

The five cylinder unit delivers a stonking 400PS, that is around 395bhp in old money which is a ton of grunt for a relatively small car. Mated with the seven speed S ironic auto box with the option of gear change via paddles. It rockets away from a standing start.

Aided by the RS specific suspension with magnetic ride adaptive damping, which keeps the rubber firmly on the road, the power is handled with ease. Throw in the legendary Quattro all-wheel drive and you have a vehicle that clings like a limpet when cornering.

Once the bonkers part is over the car is a comfortable car about town and a rapid but sedate performer on the motorway when up to speed.

This model features the RS branding, subtle but still unmissable with honeycomb grille, coloured RS brake callipers, seven-spoke 19-inch alloys and rear spoiler. Door sill trims with aluminium inlays and "TTRS" logo

The interior is typical Audi with high-end soft touch finish high-quality plastics.

The dash features aluminium with carbon inserts and features Audi’s Virtual Cockpit display.

The leather-quilted sports seats feature the RS logo and are firm and supportive, much needed when testing the car’s cornering ability.

A two+two, although the front seats offer plenty of head legroom, it is tight to the rear for any adults, forcing the front passenger to push the seat as far forward as possible. They really are more suited for children, or stowing extra baggage.

Although stowage space is not bad at all, with 305 litres available, it can be extended to 712 litres by utilising the rear seats space.