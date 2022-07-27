Surprisingly agile – The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Double Cab Auto

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Double Cab Auto

But these days it's as much about the catwalk as the dirt track. I have said before that the Isuzu is an impossibly stylish pick-up and nothing in the latest version has altered my opinion.

Obviously, there are model grades offering different levels of comfort, trim and equipment, not to mention double cab, extended cab, single cab, open top or closed cargo bay.

But the double cab is surely the most appealing of this dual-purpose vehicle with its five seat arrangement and comfort to match most family saloons.

But it's unusual for a range-topper, like the V-Cross driven here, to be the best selling version of a particular model.

Maybe that is not surprising as it clearly is a dual purpose vehicle, offering off-road ruggedness and impressive load capacity, married to car-like comfort, surprising economy and an attractive purchase price when you take into account standard equipment. This range topper will set you back £33,849 plus VAT.

Thanks to its upgraded suspension, 3.5t towing capacity, shift-on-the-fly 4WD system with locking rear differential and one-tonne-plus payload, it now offers even more than ever, with high-end interior and plenty of standard equipment.

Clearly its workhorse credentials are self evident. But addressing practical problems, such as boot capacity for family items such as shopping and household goods on this open back version, needs a bit of creativity while still allowing for transporting the likes of pallets, fence panels or bags of cement.

Netting strapped to lashing points and investing in a metal roll top could be one answer.

It looks the part decked out with gunmetal grey bold new grille and running plates, together with colour-coded door mirrors and bumpers. It also features LED lights, daytime running lights and a clever damped tailgate on the open cab.

It sits on snazzy 18-inch six-spoke alloys with tyres, designed for off-road, but more than capable of delivering a reasonably comfortable ride on-road.

The double cab means five are carried in reasonable comfort and major functions are operated via a nine-inch touchscreen, while a 4.2 inch display gives vital driver information.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.9 litre diesel engine, with auto transmission and on-the-fly capability of selecting four-wheel drive. The 162bhp engine is more than capable of delivering the grunt needed for serious off-road work, while at the same time offering enough pace on road to more than cope with both general and motorway driving. Economy is surprisingly good with a claimed 36-odd mpg seeming pretty much near the mark.