Challenging the leaders – The Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 Long Range, Dual Motor

The Polestar 2 is the company’s first fully electric, high volume car and the range includes three variants with a combination of long and standard range batteries as large as 78 kWh, and dual and single-motor powertrains 300 kWh of power, around 400bhp.

It is a credible challenger to the likes of Tesla with its Nordic-inspired look, high end build quality and a range to almost dispel any electric range anxiety. This long range version is capable of 335 miles.

Electric cars are quick off the mark but this model, with its twin motors, is jaw-dropping – quickly racing away from a standing start to hit 60mph in just 4.7 seconds. Pretty close to supercar performance.

It is also smooth and quiet and unlike many electric cars doesn’t run out of puff and keeps on going to a top speed where permissible of 127mph.

It offers a sleek and aerodynamic profile, with smart black grille, stylish light clusters which feature a hint of Volvo’s Thor’s hammer, and a striking rear end wrap around light clusters and 19 or 20-inch alloy wheels.

The controls are minimalist, with the centrepiece a large touchscreen, similar to the Volvo. The Google technology-heavy tablet acts as the brains of the car, controlling navigation, infotainment and smartphone connectivity. There are fewer buttons, with many features controlled from the multi-function steering wheel, the drive selector and information derived from the central binnacle.

At close to £46k, this is a true executive model and has all the bells and whistles you would expect from a vehicle of this nature. The front seats are powered and it features a high end sound system, together with charcoal headlining, and hexagonal shaped gear selector with illuminated Polestar symbol.

In addition, the Plus Pack adds extra goodies like upgraded 13 speaker Hardon Karmon sound system, wireless phone charging pad, heated and electric bits and pieces and panoramic roof while the and Pilot Pack add extra safety kit like 360 degree camera, LED fog light and bendy headlights which illuminate corners.

Luxury it may be, but it is also practical with a large boot with a 405 litre capacity that expands to 1,095 with the rear seats folded down.

On the road the acceleration is blistering for a car that weighs close to two tonnes, and it handles pretty well, feeling agile and stable, with only slight sway when leaning into corners.

Safety kit is comprehensive with a full complement of air bags, traction and stability programmes, and an array of warning alerts like pilot assist, lane keeping mode, and cross traffic alert, to name just a few.