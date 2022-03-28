An impressive step up – The Vauxhall Mokka Elite Nav Premium 1.2 (130PS) Turbo Auto

The Vauxhall Mokka Elite Nav Premium 1.2 (130PS) Turbo Auto

The previous version was a straightforward, practical and reasonably priced family vehicle.

Now dramatically re-styled recently and dropping the X from the name, this version looks sure to build on the sales success of its predecessors, with a range of petrol, diesel and an all-electric e-Mokka.

It looks the part, shorter and wider, but at the same time more slippery through the air with a drag coefficient of 0.32, to cut drag by up to 16 per cent on the previous model when on the motorway.

It also features a range of engines.

This model featured a 130PS, three-cylinder engine which proved lively and frugal, with some goodies usually associated with premium models and advanced safety features.

It now features what Vauxhall describes as the Vizor front end and revised griffin logo, both of which will appear on all future Vauxhall models.

Other dramatic styling points include black roof, bi-colour alloys, coloured inserts around the door and at the rear a new Mokka nameplate is stretched across the rear of the vehicle.

The interior too has had a dramatic makeover, featuring its new Pure Panel digital instrument display to cut down clutter.

Coloured inserts again offset the dark soft touch interior and a combined central touchscreen and cockpit style layout behind the steering wheel delivers, smartphone connectivity, infotainment, navigation and driver information.

The trim has a premium feel as does the leather finish on this model to seats and steering wheel. Head and legroom are good and there is a light airy feel to the vehicle.

All models offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while the Multimedia system also features DAB radio. As well as a raft of standard goodies, this model features keyless entry and starter, wireless mobile phone charging, 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as 10-inch touchscreen and 12-inch driver instrument cluster as standard. Also included are LED Matrix headlamps.

The 1.2 litre engine is a lively performer, but also frugal with 47mpg achievable according to the WLTP figures.

The sprint to 60 mph is delivered in a respectable sub-10 seconds, via a slick eight-speed auto box on this model, but the rasp of the three-pot engine makes it feel quicker. There are also three drive modes, from economy to comfort and through to sport mode.

Wind and road noise is noticeable at higher speeds, because of the large door mirrors and depending on the road surface, but is only a minor intrusion.

As an SUV it needs to be practical and boot space is good with 350 litres available, which expands to 1,105 with the rear seats folded down.