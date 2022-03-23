UK Drive: Is the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate the performance car for all occasions?

Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate

What is it?

It feels a little like the days of the old-school V8 engine are numbered. Certainly, with the push towards lower emissions and electrification manufacturers are already starting to lean towards battery-powered setups or smaller-capacity engines that deliver better fuel economy and reduced carbon dioxide.

But Mercedes-AMG isn’t done with the V8 engine just yet. It’s why the famous 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine has been retained for the latest generation of E63, which is based upon the recently updated E-Class. Here, we’re going to check out just what it’s like to live with.

What’s new?

As we mentioned, the entire E-Class range was given a mid-life refresh mid-way through 2020. The E63 was given a nip-tuck too, with revisions being made to the chassis and suspension in order to make it even more comfortable but no less engaging than before. It’s fair to say that the previous generation was hardly a horse cart in terms of outright refinement, but these changes should take the car’s comfort levels one stage further.

Inside, there’s a new twin-spoke-style steering wheel which includes more functions than ever before, while the latest MBUX infotainment system has also been fitted, bringing added connectivity and media options.

What’s under the bonnet?

Mercedes hasn’t changed a single thing about the thumping 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine under the E63’s bonnet. With 604bhp and 850Nm of torque, it remains hugely powerful, while the clever all-wheel-drive system remains to ensure that all of the power is translated to the road in an efficient manner.

Our estate variant comes accompanied by a 3.3-second 0-60mph time alongside a 180mph top speed. In terms of efficiency, Mercedes claims that you could see up to 22.8mpg combined, while CO2 emissions stand at a reasonably high 282g/km. Each engine remains hand-built with Mercedes-AMG’s ‘One man, one engine’ ethos, so you’re still getting that traditional engine builder experience.

What’s it like to drive?

Of course, it’s hard not to be charmed by the thumping performance on offer in the E63. Pull down a gear on the nine-speed ‘box and it’s still accompanied by a cackle from the sports exhaust, while the unrelenting acceleration is nothing short of addictive. The 4Matic all-wheel-drive system does a remarkable job of keeping everything in check, too.

But those revisions to the suspension have definitely paid off. Though very low-speed road imperfections can cause a small shudder to go through the car, this is one very comfortable performance option – while at a cruise the E63’s quiet cabin makes it feel very refined.

All cars get multi-chamber air suspension and adaptive adjustable damping, which gives you the freedom to tailor the car’s ride to the situation. Sportier modes definitely add firmness to the ride, but on the right road, this is a welcome option to have.

How does it look?

The exterior changes made to the E63 might be relatively subtle but they definitely add an extra edge to the car. The front grille is now larger than before and the Mercedes star that sits in front of it is seemingly dinner-plate large, while the new LED headlights definitely look sharper than before.

Around the back, there’s a new diffuser and redesigned tail lights, too. The previous generation E63 was hardly lacking in character, but these small changes only work to make it even more imposing and hard to miss. Of course, it’s down to the individual, but we’d argue that the E63 looks at its best as an estate, too.

What’s it like inside?

The regular E-Class is a large and spacious car, so it’ll come as little surprise that this is just the same for the E63. There’s loads of space to be found throughout the car, with those sitting in the back able to take advantage of plenty of head- and legroom. Those up front have a good view of the road ahead too, while the numerous screens and displays do help to make it feel particularly high-end.

If you’re after boot space then the E63 is a really good option. As standard, there are 640 litres of load area to play with, but this can be increased to an impressive 1,820 litres by folding down the rear seats. Access to the rear is good, too, thanks to a square and relatively low opening.

What’s the spec like?

As the flagship E-Class model, it’ll come as little surprise that the E63 is brimmed with features. Our test car came in at £102,390, and for that, it came with elements such as a 360-degree parking camera, augmented reality satellite navigation and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

As mentioned earlier, the E63 now comes with a new steering wheel with a multi-spoke design. On each of these spokes sits a row of haptic style buttons which can prove a little difficult to operate on the move. We reckon that you’d soon get used to them, but initial impressions found them to just be a little awkward to use – it’s quite easy to select the wrong function with them.

Verdict

The Mercedes-AMG E63 feels like a car worth cherishing. Yes, it might not be the most efficient around nor the most electrified, but its old-school charm is hard to ignore. These new revisions make it an even more complete package than before, adding in a healthy dose of refinement into what was an already quite-refined car.

Sure, the future might be in downsizing and electrification, but in the meantime, cars like the E63 deserve celebrating.