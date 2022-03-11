UK Drive: The Suzuki Swift AllGrip is a cut-price take on a four-wheel-drive

Suzuki Swift

What is it?

The Swift’s compact size makes it easy to park

>

These days, the bulk of new cars sold are some kind of SUV or crossover. Broadly speaking, the general public absolutely adores these models, loving their rugged and purposeful looks, along with the high driving position.

But the funny thing is that the vast majority of these models aren’t actually four-wheel-drives, or indeed any more useful when the going gets tough than a conventional car. No, we just want a car to look like it can take us anywhere. But what if you want the opposite – a 4×4 that doesn’t look like one? Well, that’s where Suzuki fits in, with its Swift serving as a cut-price alternative to an SUV. But what’s it like?

What’s new?

The Swift is light and nimble to drive

>

The latest generation of Swift launched in 2017, and this is the first ‘facelift’ for it, though revisions remain quite small. First up, all versions of this supermini now feature a mild-hybrid powertrain, something Suzuki has rolled out across much of the range. The hybrid system has also had a light overhaul, while a CVT automatic gearbox option is now available, though not in tandem with four-wheel-drive.

Styling changes are ever so subtle, though include a slight redesign of the front grille and revised headlights, which now feature LED bulbs as standard.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Swift has been a popular car for Suzuki

>

Though the Swift Sport is available for those fancying something a bit quicker, the rest of this Suzuki’s range uses a small 1.2-litre petrol engine. There’s no turbocharger, and its 82bhp and 107Nm of torque are tiny figures even by small car standards. It also packs a lightweight mild-hybrid system, which now features a larger battery to improve energy recovery.

Our test car also used a five-speed manual gearbox, and though the majority of Swifts will be sold in front-wheel-drive form, here we’re in the ‘AllGrip’ model bringing automatic four-wheel-drive, with the system able to send torque to the rear wheels when required.

With 0-60mph taking a lengthy 13.6 seconds, you won’t buy it for its pace. That said, it remains a very efficient choice – Suzuki claims 52.3mpg and 121g/km CO2 emissions, though both figures can be noticeably improved with the front-wheel-drive car.

What’s it like to drive?

Let’s kick off with the Swift’s performance away from the tarmac, and for such a small and unassuming car, it really is quite capable. It’s not designed for climbing mountains, and there’s not a vast amount of ground clearance, but for those living up steep drives or rural settings – particularly in winter – it’s easy to see the appeal. We took it on a light off-road course, and it had no trouble whatsoever.

Such a happy car to drive is the Swift, it even looks like it’s smiling… pic.twitter.com/GIHs7lEkPT — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) February 3, 2022

It’s a shame Suzuki couldn’t give it a bit more power though, as it really is slow – you really have to mash the throttle to get it up to speed, though on the plus side the manual gearbox is pleasant to use. The Swift’s lightness makes it quite fun down through the corners too, and it feels more nimble than many rivals, while light controls make it a doddle around town.

It’s pretty noisy on the move, however, and it generally lacks sophistication – feeling several years behind competitors in the refinement stakes.

How does it look?

The Swift is very agile around town

>

Suzuki calls this a ‘facelift’, but really it’s little more than a few very minor tweaks in the design stakes. You’d be hard-pressed to notice that the grille looks any different, though a new Flame Orange Pearl colour certainly makes the Swift out.

Despite the relatively small updates, however, the Swift remains a smart choice. Unlike many rivals that have grown in size, this Suzuki remains small at less than 3.85m in length, while a good colour selection and diamond-cut alloys mean it can still cut it next to more modern rivals.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin gets plenty of equipment as standard

>

The interior of the Swift remains unchanged as part of this update, and it remains a cheap and cheerful cabin that’s adequate for a car of this class. A touchscreen system is included as standard, and though it’s about as sharp and high-tech as a £40 discount tablet, it does everything you need it to. All the switchgear is easy to use too, though it does feel cheap inside. Soft-touch plastics are pretty much the norm these days in the supermini class, but it seemed the memo hasn’t yet got through to Suzuki.

One area where it fares better than you’d expect, though, is when it comes to space. For such a small car, there’s actually a surprising amount of room on offer, particularly in the rear seats, where adults can sit surprisingly comfortably.

What’s the spec like?

The Swift’s dials are clear and easy to read

>

Suzuki has long-prided itself on value, and the Swift remains a stellar option in this regard. Entry-level SZ-L get loads of equipment, such as a reversing camera, air conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen and LED headlights – a special mention needs to go to these, as the night-time vision on full-beam is seriously impressive.

Upgrade to the SZ-T and it gains additional safety kit, including lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, while the top-spec SZ5, tested here brings keyless entry, climate control and electric rear windows. It’s worth noting that four-wheel drive is only offered on this top-spec trim.

As for price, the Swift continues to undercut many in this class, with prices starting from a very reasonable £15,499 and rising to £19,499 for this top-spec All Grip model. Choosing the 4×4 adds £1,000 to the cost, so make sure you’ll actually use it before spending the extra.

Verdict

In a day and age where even a four-wheel-drive Nissan Qashqai will cost you more than £33,000, there’s quite a lot that appeals about a capable new 4×4 costing less than £20,000.

While many Swift buyers are likely better-served with the front-wheel-drive car as it’ll be cheaper to buy and fuel , if you want a small car with genuine ability in tougher terrain and that will cost you very little to run, this Suzuki is pretty much in a class of its own. There’s just one drawback, and that’s the fact you get behind the wheel of a Dacia Duster 4×4 for less than £1,000 more…