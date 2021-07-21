Jobs
Top Stories
Daughter stabbed mother after family home put up for sale, trial hears
Bridgnorth |
9 hours ago
Yellow thunderstorms warning follows Shropshire's amber heat alert
Telford |
9 hours ago
Sacked Shrewsbury Pc sent provocative messages to colleagues after training presentation
Shrewsbury |
16 hours ago
Councillors pledge to listen over Shrewsbury High Street plan
Shrewsbury |
9 hours ago
Football fans should 'use their own judgement' on masks - minister
Shrewsbury |
7 hours ago
Swimmers give support to suspended coaches
Ellesmere |
20 hours ago
'Bob the Bus' mobile Covid vaccination centre coming to Telford and Shrewsbury
Telford |
10 hours ago
Date set for demolition of derelict Shifnal pub
Shifnal |
11 hours ago
Extra funding to help deter drug offenders from more serious crimes
Telford |
7 hours ago
Two arrested after string of distraction burglaries
Telford |
9 hours ago
Councillor leaves Conservatives after being sacked from committee over local plan vote
Bridgnorth |
16 hours ago
‘Crucial’ for people to self-isolate when pinged by app, says No 10
Coronavirus |
14 hours ago
Voices
To wear a mask or not to wear a mask? That is the question for rail passengers
Telford |
20 hours ago
Peter Rhodes on fiddling the pensions figures, the end of lawns and the fan with a fiery fundament
Features |
20 hours ago
LETTER: It’s mind boggling
Readers' letters |
20 hours ago
Crime
Daughter stabbed mother after family home put up for sale, trial hears
Bridgnorth |
9 hours ago
Sacked Shrewsbury Pc sent provocative messages to colleagues after training presentation
Shrewsbury |
16 hours ago
Extra funding to help deter drug offenders from more serious crimes
Telford |
7 hours ago
Business
Manufacturing survey explores supply chain price changes and raw material issues
Business |
11 hours ago
The Works sees losses narrow as it announces new chair
Business |
16 hours ago
Refurbished historic hotel put up for sale for £695k
Mid Wales |
20 hours ago
Education
Learning to ride is neigh bother for pupils
Bridgnorth |
20 hours ago
Ladder for Shropshire: Take part in our apprenticeships survey
Ladder For Shropshire |
15 hours ago
Shropshire college’s guide dogs puppy is honing new skills
South Shropshire |
20 hours ago
UK & International News
UK News
Traffic held up after cow wanders onto M6 motorway
UK News |
Less than an hour ago
Labour expels groups critical of work to tackle anti-Semitism in party
UK News |
1 hour ago
Charities call for Government to prioritise disability assessments
UK News |
2 hours ago
Viral news
Cyclist Mark Beaumont backs charity’s triple giving campaign
Viral news |
2 hours ago
Endangered lemur born at Newquay Zoo
Viral news |
Jul 17, 2021
Grazing cows join animals helping to preserve Culloden battlefield
Viral news |
Jul 15, 2021
World News
Netflix confirms move into video games as growth slows
World News |
4 hours ago
France probes use of NSO spyware with Macron a possible target
World News |
5 hours ago
Mexican wolf breeding programme gets boost from zoo
World News |
8 hours ago