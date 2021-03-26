Chic Peugeot saloon leading its class

The car offers sporty performance This plug-in hybrid version delivers excellent economy It is packed with high-end equipment, even the entry level model, with the interior offering premium quality finish to fixtures, trim and fittings with a combination of soft touch finish and harder plastics

Sleek, with almost predatory styling, the company seems to have cracked it with its latest intake of designers, as even from the 108 upwards, each model offers something to attract passing attention.

While the current craze for crossover/SUVs continues, this saloon, with It’s low-slung, almost coupe-like lines make it a head turning proposition both on the road and an attractive alternative executive choice on the car park.

Interior space is compromised somewhat by the styling, but it is still a big family saloon with adequate, if not class leading, boot space of 487 litres. Although shallow, it is wide and long.

The car offers sporty performance, while this plug-in hybrid version delivers excellent economy. In addition, the excellent handling makes for an entertaining drive.

It is also packed with high-end equipment, even the entry level model, with the interior offering premium quality finish to fixtures, trim and fittings with a combination of soft touch finish and harder plastics.

While the exterior is classy and features the firm’s signature i-Cockpit control and now familiar, small steering wheel, piano-style control switches and powered, leather-effect front seats on this model.

It is dominated by a new 10-inch colour touchscreen and Connected 3D Navigation with Tom Tom live updates available, and controls major functions in the car like connectivity and infotainment.

The central console houses a stubby gear lever and drive selector, which allows three driving modes, from economy to sport. This Allure specification includes front and rear parking sensors and 180˚ reversing camera, 17-inch alloys active and ambient interior lighting.

Safety features include cyclist and pedestrian detection, full LED headlights, automated parking, adaptive cruise control, lane and blind spot assistance.

The hybrid combination of a 110 hp 1.6 litre petrol engine and 11.8kW electric motor deliver a combined 225bhp for rapid acceleration. On the road, it feels quick and sporty, powering to 60mph in just over eight seconds.

The hybrid combo gives a theoretical combined fuel efficiency of up to 235mpg and CO2 emissions of up to 39g/km under the latest WLTP tests and is capable of up to 39 miles of fully-electric driving at a speed of up to 84mph.

The firm recommends using a wallbox charger, so the car comes with a Mode 3 Type 2 cable as standard, unless taking up the option of a booster charge cable which will give 80 per cent charge in around 30 minutes at certain charging points.

The standard three-pin plug connector can take up to 14 hours. Economy is further enhanced by stop/start technology and regenerative braking. If on a longer journey, and soon to enter a congestion charge zone, the petrol engine can be used to charge the battery. The vehicle can then run on electric within the zone, thus negating the cost, but with a downside on fuel consumption.

Driving the car is a pleasure. It delivers sharp handling and feels balanced, agile and assured when cornering while the ride is firmest but comfortable enough for a family on a long trip, even dealing with the worst of our potholed roads, where lumps and bumps are soaked up with relative ease. It is a particularly comfortable place to be on long motorway journeys.

For ease of charging, customers can also download the MyPeugeot app, which will allow them to manage their vehicle charge remotely, precondition the temperature of the vehicle and receive ‘e-Coaching’ on how to benefit most from their vehicle.