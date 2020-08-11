Menu

Reservations open for Lexus’s first electric car, the UX300E

Pricing to be confirmed, but expected to start from £43,900.

Online reservations are now open for the Lexus UX300E, which is the firm’s first electric vehicle.

The battery electric version joins the UX range alongside the existing petrol-electric hybrid, and will be particularly appealing to fleet users because it qualifies for zero per cent benefit-in-kind in 2020/21 and just one per cent in 2021/22.

It will be offered in a single trim level, but option packages will be made available for an extra cost. Standard equipment includes the Lexus Safety System, Bi-LED headlights, heated and power adjustable front seats, parking sensors, smartphone integration and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Premium Plus Pack adds leather seat upholstery, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, wireless smartphone charging, and smart keyless entry.

Meanwhile the high-specification Takumi Pack adds a 13-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound audio system, 10.3-inch display with satellite navigation, 360-degree camera, head-up display, a sunroof and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Pricing will be confirmed in October, but the standard car is expected to cost from £43,900. Adding the Premium Plus Pack is likely to raise the price to £47,400, while the Takumi pack increases it to £53,500.

The Lexus UX300 uses a 198bhp electric motor with 300Nm of torque. It uses a 54.3kWh battery pack and promises a driving range of up to 196 miles.

