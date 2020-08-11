Reservations open for Lexus’s first electric car, the UX300E

Online reservations are now open for the Lexus UX300E, which is the firm’s first electric vehicle.

The battery electric version joins the UX range alongside the existing petrol-electric hybrid, and will be particularly appealing to fleet users because it qualifies for zero per cent benefit-in-kind in 2020/21 and just one per cent in 2021/22.

(Lexus)

It will be offered in a single trim level, but option packages will be made available for an extra cost. Standard equipment includes the Lexus Safety System, Bi-LED headlights, heated and power adjustable front seats, parking sensors, smartphone integration and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Premium Plus Pack adds leather seat upholstery, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, wireless smartphone charging, and smart keyless entry.

Meanwhile the high-specification Takumi Pack adds a 13-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound audio system, 10.3-inch display with satellite navigation, 360-degree camera, head-up display, a sunroof and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Pricing will be confirmed in October, but the standard car is expected to cost from £43,900. Adding the Premium Plus Pack is likely to raise the price to £47,400, while the Takumi pack increases it to £53,500.

The Lexus UX300 uses a 198bhp electric motor with 300Nm of torque. It uses a 54.3kWh battery pack and promises a driving range of up to 196 miles.