Long-term report: The Mercedes X350d gets the premium edge

You may remember that back before Christmas a bare-bones, full utility-spec Mercedes X-Class pick-up arrived on the fleet. No satellite navigation, a manual gearbox and dinky alloy wheels all made the white X-Class a proper, no-frills truck – and after a few months behind the wheel it was clear that it could handle almost everything we could throw at it.

But now, things are going a little more upmarket. Gone is the pared-back truck, replaced instead by this all-singing, all-dancing, range-topping V6 variant.

Now I’ll admit that I had grown quite attached to the previous truck; I liked the way that it handled and I liked the way that the huge tyres made the ride relatively comfortable. I even liked the steering, and the way it could get perilously close to 40mpg on a long run.

So when this new, jazzier version arrived, I was fairly concerned that it wouldn’t be able to deliver in the same way that its lower-powered stablemate had.

But I really shouldn’t have worried. Though the X350 does stumble when it comes to matching the X220’s efficiency, it makes up for it in a multitude of areas.

For one, it’s almost mesmerisingly quick for a vehicle of this size. The 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel under the bonnet produces 255bhp, and that allows it to go from 0-60mph in 7.3 seconds. Whichever way you look at it, that’s quite fast – particularly for something as large and relatively cumbersome as the Merc. The engine is silkier and more responsive than the 2.3-litre unit fitted to the 220, and it transforms the way the truck drives into a far more premium affair. The seven-speed automatic gearbox is smooth-shifting, too.

The steering feels a touch heavier, and I’d argue that the added weight in the nose has blunted the Merc’s eagerness to turn into a corner too – though this really isn’t the type of vehicle destined for lap time glory.

All four wheels are now permanently driven (just the rears were in the X220, though four-wheel-drive could be selected manually), and this does mean that economy has taken a bit of a dive. Around town I’ve been seeing in the region of 25mpg, while on longer runs (such as a 250-mile round trip from Portsmouth to south Wales) it’s been hovering around the 30mpg mark. It means that though I’ve got more overtaking power at my disposal, I have been spending a bit more time at the fuel station.

Spent a lot of time with the X-Class over the past few weeks. Love the engine, and the looks. 31mpg ain’t to be sniffed at either. pic.twitter.com/CjzSnPW82e — Jack Evans (@jackrober) February 24, 2019

Inside, there are now seat heaters for the electrically-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control and a fully-fledged satellite navigation system. The seats are leather-trimmed, though save for these few additions it is still quite similar to the lower-spec version. The little touches do make a difference, however.

It’s also now got a lockable cover over the load bed. Though I do believe that an open bed is usually the best option for a pick-up (it means you can just throw in rubbish/garden waste/bags of sand/a paddling pool in the back), it does have its drawbacks. As I’ve previously mentioned, things to have a tendency to get quite wet when put back there, and – if they’re not strapped down properly – they can fly out, too. So the lockable cover helps when it comes to practicality and safety.

Part two of the X-Class long-term test begins. From boggo to tip-top. Also TURBO POWER. pic.twitter.com/HKubbTitQC — Jack Evans (@jackrober) February 8, 2019

You can leave items back there without having to worry about opportunistic hands pinching your things. It’s also been fitted with a handy light, so when you open the load cover at night it bathes the area below in a white glow, making it easier to locate everything inside. You still get the useful 12v power socket back there too, thankfully.

But all of this does come at a price, of course. Whereas the X220 sat at around £34,00, the X350 is now nudging the near mid-£50,000 mark thanks to a higher list price and a smattering of options. And that’s a huge chunk of money.

It’s a lot of truck, in fairness, and for the people claiming back the VAT as it’s a commercial vehicle, the price will sting a fair amount less. I’ll have to see how it fares over the next few months to see if it manages to justify its price tag even further.